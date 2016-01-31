Virginia Parents Lobby for Production and Distribution of Cannabis Oil for Children w/ Epilepsy in Virginia

On February 2, 2016 Virginia Parents for Medical Marijuana will hold a Press Conference at 11:15 am in front of the Virginia General Assembly Building in Richmond.

The group, composed of parents and their children with intractable epilepsy, will be in Richmond to lobby members of the Assembly in support of Senate Bill (SB) 701, “ Cannabidiol oil and THC-A oil; permitting of pharmaceutical processors to manufacture and provide .”

The group was successful last year in helping to pass Senator Dave Marsden’s bill, SB1235 and Delegate Dave Albo’s bill, HB1445 which provided an affirmative defense to patients with intractable epilepsy taking Cannabidiol oil (CBD) or Tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCa) to treat their seizures without fear of prosecution. However, the current law fails to provide a method for individuals to acquire the oils without breaking state and federal laws.

The parents hope to convince Virginia legislators that cannabis oil production and distribution in the state is a logical and necessary next step towards providing access to this medicine to patients across the state.

The parents also support Senator L. Louise Lucas’s bill SB344, “ Cancer; possession or distribution of marijuana for medical purposes ,” which adds cancer as a condition to the current affirmative defense law.

Senator Marsden, Delegate Albo, and Epilepsy Foundation representative Fernando Cordero, along with several parents, will provide statements and be available for interviews at the press conference.