Got a ticket for my destination

Founded in 1830, a route between Richmond and Petersburg was built by the Richmond & Petersburg Railroad.

One stop on the railroad was in Chester. The little train depot was located at a rail crossing on Curtis Street. The crossing still exists as a modern crossing, but the station is gone. The railroad stop can still be imagined in a vacant area where Curtis Street curves, crosses the tracks and would have skirted the station on the north side. Can you see people boarding and disembarking while the train takes on water and delivers mail?

The station is better known through accounts of the Civil War and the Battle of Chester. It burned in the late 1970s because some local folks thought it a nuisance. Its historic value was never realized.

