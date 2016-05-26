Use your imagination throw some bling in your garden

I have a new item for your garden this year “bling.” Bling is generally defined as a flashy object worn by people. We have...

Besides the belts and the jewelry, what about the reading glasses that go with nothing but just look cool? Bland landscapes across central Virginia need excitement, and here are a few ideas that can make your corner of the world just a bit brighter.

Decorative garden stakes give options for breaking up bland walls and fences. Garden stakes can resemble realistic birds and butterflies or fun items such as waving frogs and mushrooms. Most stakes are one to three feet tall and are metal, plastic, or fabric. The installation is simple: push into the ground and enjoy. Many stakes have solar lights attached for night interest. Some stakes are whimsical, spinning with a slight breeze.

Decorative garden trellises also give landscape and garden options. The trellises can be used for climbing vines or used by themselves as focal points against walls and fences. These trellises are usually between three and four feet tall, and, require the same installation as the previously mentioned stakes.

Wind chimes are an aesthetic and melodic addition to the garden. They come in a variety of sizes and materials. Ceramic, natural stone, wood, resin, and metal are all available. From the dainty six-inch model to the hefty five-footer, there are numerous options and price points. Each style and size presents a different tone and definitely a different volume, so it may be best to research these in person.

Solar lights add interest to your garden and landscape at night as accent lighting. Solar lights can be stationary or they can have adjustable heads that can be aimed at a wall, plant, or a door. Some solar lights have multi-colored decorative globes that give a different perspective. There are even solar LED string lights and rope lights available for the deck or patio or as an accent to a small tree.

Decorative stepping stones or raised stones with a message can be just for fun or meant to provide inspiration. Some stones can be personalized, so do your research.

Garden bling is non-traditional, and imagination is the only limit. Bling does not require fertilizer, watering, or dead heading. Have fun, go with the bling!