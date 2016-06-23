Trending

Chester’s own fraternity: Gamma Nu

HistoryUncategorized June 23, 2016

Unlike Chester’s sister location Ashland, which is home to a number of fraternities, Chester has had only one over its 150-year history. Gamma Nu,...

Unlike Chester’s sister location Ashland, which is home to a number of fraternities, Chester has had only one over its 150-year history. Gamma Nu, a chapter of the Pi Phi fraternity, fit the bill as an active civic organization that won numerous national awards for their charity, activities, and civic work. The Richmond Times-Dispatch, in 1954, published an article that Chester’s Courtney Wells, who was elected national president, helped organize an alumni fraternity to be known as Pi Sigma Phi. “We all pull together toward a common goal,” said one member.
From left, Billy Tripp, Hunter Beasley, John Sibley, Herman Hess and Bill Goodwin

