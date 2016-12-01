“Spoiled brats” are a blessing

Trump supporters have called anti-Trump protesters “spoiled brats.” We have elected a braggart, a bigot, and a bully, and he is the real spoiled...

Trump supporters have called anti-Trump protesters “spoiled brats.” We have elected a braggart, a bigot, and a bully, and he is the real spoiled brat.

After a devastating loss, I find comfort in the future generation of voters. My grandchildren, now teenagers, work hard in school. They face challenges and set backs just as every generation of young people has. They also face a future where a high school diploma does not equal a good-paying manufacturing job and college is an invitation to years of student loan debt. They don’t blame immigrants, Muslims, or the media. They know they live in a shifting global economy, and no one, certainly not Donald Trump, will alter that reality.

These so-called spoiled brats are more inclusive, more tolerant, more accepting and more diverse than previous generations. I hope they are better prepared to listen to all sides of an argument and not to follow the loudest mouth or the over-simplified sound bite.

It is true that, in addition to people with wrinkles and white hair, many anti-Trump protesters are young people. God bless them for caring.

Diane Goss