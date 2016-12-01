Trending
December 1, 2016

Letters-graphicTrump supporters have called anti-Trump protesters “spoiled brats.” We have elected a braggart, a bigot, and a bully, and he is the real spoiled brat.

After a devastating loss, I find comfort in the future generation of voters. My grandchildren, now teenagers, work hard in school. They face challenges and set backs just as every generation of young people has. They also face a future where a high school diploma does not equal a good-paying manufacturing job and college is an invitation to years of student loan debt. They don’t blame immigrants, Muslims, or the media. They know they live in a shifting global economy, and no one, certainly not Donald Trump, will alter that reality.

These so-called spoiled brats are more inclusive, more tolerant, more accepting and more diverse than previous generations. I hope they are better prepared to listen to all sides of an argument and not to follow the loudest mouth or the over-simplified sound bite.
It is true that, in addition to people with wrinkles and white hair, many anti-Trump protesters are young people. God bless them for caring.

Diane Goss

  • Harold Jackson

    December 1, 2016 #1 Author

    Spoken by a true blue liberal who ignores the violence by the liberal democrats. God help us if they multiply.

  • Wayne Watson

    December 5, 2016 #3 Author

    I am writing in response to the letter to the Editor by Diane Goss, ” ‘Spoiled brats’ are a blessing”, published in the November 16, 2016 issue of your paper..

    Like Ms. Goss, I, too, have teen family members that are responsible, hard-working, and concerned about the future of our Nation. I have no doubt that they will involve themselves positively in their environment.

    However, I vehemently disagree with Ms. Goss when she said that the anti-Trump supporters are “… more inclusive, more tolerant, more accepting…” than the pro-Trump supporters. Really? Tolerant? Accepting? I don’t see it!

    It was the ANTI-Trump group that refused to accept the election results. It was the ANTI-Trump group that protested after the election by blocking interstate traffic, vandalizing police cars and personal property, and had to be coddled by college professors with arts and crafts and exemptions from exams because they weren’t mature enough to accept the disappointment of not getting what they wanted. Yes, they acted like “spoiled brats” whether they or their parents admit it or not. Life is hard. You don’t always get your way. And sometimes you are the one who is wrong. You learn a lot from the hard experiences that hit you in the real world. Grow up.

    The Pro-Trump supporters, of all ages, know this. And they are far more representative of the mature, responsible, and working class that is the back-bone of a Nation. Yes, our young people are the ones to carry our nation forward. And I thank God that so many are willing to work to make America great again.

