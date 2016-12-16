Basketball Previews

Meadowbrook Boys Harrison Lewis After a 11-12 season last year, Meadowbrook went into the off season with high hopes and the Monarchs continued to...

After a 11-12 season last year, Meadowbrook went into the off season with high hopes and the Monarchs continued to hold their heads high. The boys’ basketball team only lost four players due to graduation and were able to bring back most of the unit. Meadowbrook coach Jacob Oliver has a great foundation building at the Chesterfield County school and they should only improve each year to come. This year, the Monarchs will come out bigger and stronger then ever.

Projected Starting 5

G Tre’Man Pope, Senior, 6-1

G Jamon Battle, Sophomore, 6-3

G Daequan Young, Senior, 6-0

F Jordan Jeter, Senior, 6-3

F Tyrone Coley, Junior, 6-6

Player to Watch: The Monarchs top player will be Jamon Battle. Battle is only in his sophomore year and has gained a lot of experience since last year. Coach Oliver described Battle as leader saying: “He’s taking big steps each day. He started most games last year. He should be a big player for us this year. He’s also becoming a leader for us,” he said. Battle is 6-foot-3 and can score from any where on the court, if continues to work on defense, he will be a threat for other teams.

Backcourt: The Monarchs will have experience established in their backcourt with senior Tre’Man Pope and Battle. The two will already have chemistry from last year with both players playing a lot together. Pope will run the point guard position handling the ball for the Monarchs. The backcourt will be very athletic and often will create mix matchups on the court — Pope being 6-1 and quick and Battle being 6-3 and long — and do not to forget his ability to score from anywhere. Daequan Young will also be in the mix playing some point guard as well.

Frontcourt: This year for the Monarchs, Jordan Jeter and Tyrone Coley will be the big men for this team. Jeter will play the power-forward position. With his 6-3 build, Jeter should be able to stretch the floor. Jeter is described by coach Oliver as the “Glue Guy” for the Monarchs for his ability to play defense on anybody and he is also capable of rebounding the ball. Overall, Jeter is a well-rounded player for the Monarchs and he will be key. Tyrone Coley will start at center for the Monarchs. The junior will be a big part on defense with his 6-6 frame, using his big body to clog the paint, and he will be big on both defense and offense.

Key to success: The key for Meadowbrook to win games is defense. “If we can defend, we can win games. Being able to defend is big once we make stops, we will be able let the offense come to us.” said Oliver. The team is really tall and lengthy so they will be able to defend the ball very well. The offense will come along as well with Battle, Young, and Isaiah Richardson, who will be a sharpshooter off the bench.

Prognosis: The Monarchs are a young team with a lot of potential. Oliver believes this team can do damage this year with their quickness will help in their ability to play defense and control the tempo of the game. If the frontcourt can play well offensively, then they should get things to go smoothly. Meadowbrook has the players to fit each role that they need them to play. If the young players can adjust to the game, then the Monarchs will be a dangerous team down the stretch.

Meadowbrook Girls

Harrison Lane

The Meadowbrook girls’ basketball team had a great year last year, going 17-6, and making a push in the playoffs before losing to Highland Springs. The Monarchs lost a lot of pieces from last year’s team. Also, they will have many new faces this year and Meadowbrook coach Daniel Connor will have another chance of coaching the Monarchs again. While this should be a start of something new for the Lady Monarchs.

Projected Starting Five

G Jasmine Weaver, Junior

G Chandler Hicks, Freshman

G Lauren Ford, Junior

F Janelle Friedman, Sophomore

F Tayie Jonson, Sophomore

Top Player: Lauren Ford

will be the leader of the team. Ford played last year as well and will lead the Monarchs this season. Ford is a well-rounded guard/ forward, standing at 6-foot-1, she can extend her range to the three-point line on the court while also getting her points in the paint. An aggressive player, Ford can also grab rebounds while boxing out and playing solid defense. She will only continue to get better as the season continues.

Backcourt: Meadowbrook’s backcourt will have a new face at the shooting-guard position with freshman Chandler Hicks starting. Hicks will be guided by junior point guard Jasmine Weaver.

Weaver, 5-0, uses her quickness on the court being able to dish the ball and being aggressive as well. Hicks will be a first year starter at shooting guard. Coach Connor says Hicks has really impressed him shooting the ball consistently and playing constant defense. Expect Lauren Ford to also be in the backcourt as well as she will play the small forward and shooting guard positions. Frontcourt: Janelle Friedman

and Tayie Johnson will be the forwards in the paint for the Monarchs. Friedman and Johnson are both sophomores and will be able to play down low and making stops on the defensive side of the ball. The two forwards will be a force on both sides of the ball as both can score the ball. Johnson will be the main force, standing at 6-3, teams will struggle to attack the basket with her in the middle. Sophomore Porphia Townsel will come off the bench to help the forwards as well.

Key to success: Offense will the be the key for this young team. Ford will lead the offense as she can score from anywhere on the court while Hicks will look to make immediate impact being able to shoot. The defense will be there for the Monarchs as Hicks will make noise their too while Jasmine Weaver will be able to move quickly with each guard she checks.

Prognosis: The Monarchs are very young team with a lot of talent surrounding them. Though they are young, leaders Ford and Weaver can guide this team back into the playoffs to pick up where they left off last year. With young players, it may take time before they get comfortable or adjusted to the new style of play. If Hicks can adjust quickly and Ford picks up where she left off from last year, this team will be a fun team to watch this season.