Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

CharityClubs December 16, 2016

Another wonderful afternoon at the Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade! The annual parade drew many spectators. Dorothy Jaeckle served as the Grand Marshal leading 73...


parade-bestperformingunitAnother wonderful afternoon at the Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade! The annual parade drew many spectators. Dorothy Jaeckle served as the Grand Marshal leading 73 groups that included floats, cars, dancers, horses, bands and more. Joe Schetting was the master of ceremony at the parade that represented local businesses, churches and organizations in the community.

A special thank you to the Chester YMCA, JT Morriss, Chick-fil-A, and the Chester Library for allowing us use of their parking lots for staging/disbanding the parade participants. Also, thanks to Heritage Chevrolet many floats were able to use their cars during the parade and County Waste for supplying waste receptacles along the route.

Mark and Linda Fausz of the Village News and parade-bestbandunitMary Lykins of the Chester Kiwanis Club judged this year’s parade. Trophies are given to our winners who were judged in seven categories.

 

paradewinnersparade-bestfloat2parade---santa

