Miss Lucy Corr Played Santa
By Barbara McHale
Miss Lucy Corr came to Chesterfield County in 1945 to serve as Superintendent of the Welfare Department. Realizing that many families did not have the means to celebrate the holidays, she and her small staff volunteered their time collecting food, toys, clothing, and monetary donations to help those in need. “Miss Lucy” relied on the police chief for support in delivering food and gifts to families in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. Read more about the Christmas Mother program on page 11.
