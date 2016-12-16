Trending

Miss Lucy Corr Played Santa

Charity December 16, 2016 Linda Fausz 0

By Barbara McHale Miss Lucy Corr came to Chesterfield County in 1945 to serve as Superintendent of the Welfare Department. Realizing that many families...
Lucy Corr

Lucy Corr 

By Barbara McHale

Miss Lucy Corr came to Chesterfield County in 1945 to serve as Superintendent of the Welfare Department. Realizing that many families did not have the means to celebrate the holidays, she and her small staff volunteered their time collecting food, toys, clothing, and monetary donations to help those in need. “Miss Lucy” relied on the police chief for support in delivering food and gifts to families in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights. Read more about the Christmas Mother program on page 11.

 

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
REMEMBERING: December 7

REMEMBERING: December 7 Hot

Uncategorized Dec 12, 2016 1

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10 Hot

Police Dec 16, 2016 0

Christmas Concerts

Christmas Concerts

Announcements Dec 16, 2016 0

Brockwell to serve as chamber president

Business Dec 22, 2016 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Dec 22, 2016 0

Secondary exits

Fire & Life Safety Dec 22, 2016 0

C.C. Wells celebrates uniqueness

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar

School Board Dec 22, 2016 0

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 2

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Events May 26, 2016 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Taja Transfers

Taja Transfers

Basketball May 18, 2016 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831