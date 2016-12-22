Is it Christmas Yet? Part 3

Hello and welcome to the “I can hardly wait for Christmas” Dogpound. Even though I am writing this article weeks in advance, I can...

Hello and welcome to the “I can hardly wait for Christmas” Dogpound. Even though I am writing this article weeks in advance, I can feel the spirit of Christmas starting to worm its way through all the murky, snarly daily issues that tries to drain the positive energy out of each and every one of us. The closer it gets, the better I feel, and the better I feel, the more spring I have in my step. So much so, I have made more progress in my attempt to get all of my Christmas shopping done before Christmas Eve. Last week I got one grandson covered, and this week I got the grown ups a little something as well. I like sending those sausage and cheese boxes…who doesn’t like those and one size fits all…plus I scored big with a 30 percent off and free shipping to boot. I am always on the outlook for free shipping because that is a big plus for me [the handling and shipping can get really expensive], and from lessons learned, I double check everything these days to make sure every code is applied. One year, I saw this advertisement where all gifts totaling over $50 were shipped free. Five gifts at $39 apiece made it a great deal, and I dutifully spent an hour adding all the shipping information into their Web site for each family member, and when I clicked the button I did not get free shipping. No matter how entered it or pushed the buttons I could not get the system to accept my free shipping code. It was late, and out of frustration, I decided to call the help desk so I could salvage all of my hard work and get these gifts on their way. Well, to make a long story even shorter, customer service told me that free shipping only applied to each “individual” address..so even though I was going to spend $200 with this company, I could not get free shipping no matter how much I cried and begged [and believe me I tried!]. As I said, it was late, and my Christmas clock was running out of time, so I went ahead and placed the order. Lesson learned ,which paid off this year. As I stated above, I got 30 percent off and free shipping, then the next day there was another offer in my e-mail box that said 50 percent off and free shipping on select items. Fortunately those select items were not the same items I just bought the previous day, but I did spy a nice box of cheese and sausage, so at half-price, I decided to indulge myself. Hey…that is allowed in the Dogpound! Anyway, I clicked on the image, and entered my promo code. Got the 50 percent but no free shipping. After several attempts I called the company, and waited for about 15 minutes while being assured that my call was important and someone would be with me momentarily. I finally got a human being, but he told me that he was not allowed to enter my promo code [I have no idea why] and he would have to transfer me to another department. So back we go to the elevator music and the assuring voice that reminds me constantly that I had not been forgotten or ignored…they were just very busy. Anyway, after about five minutes another voice came on the line…with a definitely different and better attitude, and in no time he had my discount and free shipping posted in their system. Despite the hassle, I hung up the phone with this nice warm glow inside knowing that my “selfie” was on its way over the river and through the woods to my house.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“It is the most beautiful time of the year, and please keep it that way for a few days by staying away from politics and Christmas bills.” –

Dogpound Wisdom

The Dogpound wishes you and your family a very merry Christmas, and may God bless each and every one of you.

As always be good, do good, play safe, and remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Merry Christmas

JR