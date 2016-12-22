Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Chester artists are invited to join John Tyler Community College for its twelfth annual “Fool for Art Festival” April 22, 2017. The festival, held...

Chester artists are invited to join John Tyler Community College for its twelfth annual “Fool for Art Festival” April 22, 2017. The festival, held at the college’s Midlothian campus, features a variety of art and craft vendors from around the state. If you are an artist who is interested in participating as a vendor, sign up now. Applications must be postmarked by Dec. 31, in order to qualify for a discounted registration fee of $50. For those postmarked after Dec. 31, the registration fee will be $75. All applications must be received by Feb. 20, to be considered for the event. Screening of applications will take place throughout the registration period, and letters of acceptance will be mailed on an ongoing basis. Art and craft vendors participating in the festival will be included in an event program that is distributed in print and is posted to the Fool for Art web- site.

Artists interested in being considered for the Fool for Art Festival should visit www.jtcc.edu/foolforart to download a vendor application. The site also includes an overview of Tyler’s 2016 Fool for Art event, which in addition to art and craft vendors, featured hands-on activities, demonstrations, free educational sessions, food, music and more. Questions about Fool for Art may be directed to Lisa Kendrick, office and events specialist, at foolforart@jtcc.edu or at 804-594-1527.

