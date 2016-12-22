C.C. Wells celebrates uniqueness
To celebrate Inclusive Schools Week Dec. 5 through Dec. 9, the faculty at C.C. Wells wore shirts to celebrate being “Unique as a Snowflake.” Students learned about the accomplishments of talented individuals who overcame the negative aspects of disabilities. All the students helped decorate the school with snowflakes and displays about the importance of inclusion and acceptance.
