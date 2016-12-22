Brockwell to serve as chamber president

Chester resident Bruce Brockwell has been appointed president of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce for 2017. He will take office Jan. 1. Brockwell,...

Chester resident Bruce Brockwell has been appointed president of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce for 2017. He will take office Jan. 1.

Brockwell, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of EVB Bank, has been serving as the HPG Chamber’s President Elect

for the past two years. A lifelong resident of the area, he has volunteered and served in leadership roles on various committees and boards in the Hopewell–Prince George market for years.

“I see a strong, local chamber doing the exciting work of bringing people together for activities that can help grow the economy. I look forward to doing this work with so many committed volunteers,” said Brockwell.

“This year we saw an upsurge in new members and an increase in the total number of people who participated in chamber programs. Our efforts to grow tourism have also resulted in more customer referrals to local businesses. We look forward to working with member stakeholders, City and County leadership, [and] our very talented ambassadors and staff to continue to facilitate connections, solve problems and help the community grow and prosper.”

Founded in 1920, the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber serves and advocates for manufacturers, businesses, professionals, recreational and hospitality facilities, and historic attractions in Hopewell and Prince George, Va. The chamber operates from and manages a state-certified

Visitor Center at 4100 Oaklawn Blvd., Hopewell, and promotes the area to locals and the traveling public. Hopewell and Prince George County are 20 miles south of Richmond in the I-95/295 corridor. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the area’s 35 miles of historic riverfront on the Appomattox and Jamesrivers.

To learn more about Hopewell/Prince George and the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber, visit http://www.hpgchamber.org.