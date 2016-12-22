Trending

Brockwell to serve as chamber president

Business December 22, 2016 Press Release 0

Chester resident Bruce Brockwell has been appointed president of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce for 2017. He will take office Jan. 1. Brockwell,...

Chester resident Bruce Brockwell has been appointed president of the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber of Commerce for 2017. He will take office Jan. 1.

Brockwell, who is Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer of EVB Bank, has been serving as the HPG Chamber’s President Elect

Bruce Brockwell

Bruce Brockwell

for the past two years. A lifelong resident of the area, he has volunteered and served in leadership roles on various committees and boards in the Hopewell–Prince George market for years.

“I see a strong, local chamber doing the exciting work of bringing people together for activities that can help grow the economy. I look forward to doing this work with so many committed volunteers,” said Brockwell.

“This year we saw an upsurge in new members and an increase in the total number of people who participated in chamber programs. Our efforts to grow tourism have also resulted in more customer referrals to local businesses. We look forward to working with member stakeholders, City and County leadership, [and] our very talented ambassadors and staff to continue to facilitate connections, solve problems and help the community grow and prosper.”

Founded in 1920, the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber serves and advocates for manufacturers, businesses, professionals, recreational and hospitality facilities, and historic attractions in Hopewell and Prince George, Va. The chamber operates from and manages a state-certified

Visitor Center at 4100 Oaklawn Blvd., Hopewell, and promotes the area to locals and the traveling public. Hopewell and Prince George County are 20 miles south of Richmond in the I-95/295 corridor. Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the area’s 35 miles of historic riverfront on the Appomattox and Jamesrivers.

To learn more about Hopewell/Prince George and the Hopewell/Prince George Chamber, visit http://www.hpgchamber.org.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
REMEMBERING: December 7

REMEMBERING: December 7 Hot

Uncategorized Dec 12, 2016 1

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10 Hot

Police Dec 16, 2016 0

Christmas Concerts

Christmas Concerts

Announcements Dec 16, 2016 0

Brockwell to serve as chamber president

Business Dec 22, 2016 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Dec 22, 2016 0

Secondary exits

Fire & Life Safety Dec 22, 2016 0

C.C. Wells celebrates uniqueness

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

School Board seeks public input on 2017-18 calendar

School Board Dec 22, 2016 0

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Calling artists for JTCC’s Fool for Art

Activities Dec 22, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 2

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Events May 26, 2016 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Taja Transfers

Taja Transfers

Basketball May 18, 2016 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831