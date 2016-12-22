POLICE BLOTTER

Summary of reported offenses DEC 9 – DEC 14 ALAN DR (50xx block) 12/08/2016 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential AMASIS CT (63xx block) 12/10/2016 8:00...

Summary of reported offenses

DEC 9 – DEC 14

ALAN DR (50xx block) 12/08/2016 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

AMASIS CT (63xx block) 12/10/2016 8:00 p.m.- Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.

BAILEYS LN (211xx block) 12/10/2016 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen.

BERKLEY DAVIS DR (139xx block) 12/08/2016 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BIRCHLEAF CT (41xx block) 12/09/2016 12:19 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen.

BLACK OAK RD (49xx block) 12/08/2016 7:00 a.m.- Rear door entry. Firearms, household goods, jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.

BORDEAUX WY (54xx block) 12/10/2016 11:32 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered.

BRIARWOOD DR (43xx block) 12/13/2016 11:30 a.m. – Side door entry. Jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.

BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 01/01/2006 8:00 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

BROOKSHIRE DR (63xx block) 11/23/2016 8:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.

BRYANBELL DR (69xx block) 12/09/2016 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.

BRYANWOOD RD (40xx block) 12/08/2016 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

BUENA VISTA BLVD (24xx block) 12/10/2016 3:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

CALDWELL AVE (48xx block) 12/12/2016 7:45 a.m. – Unknown entry. Clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CENTRALIA RD (65xx block) 12/09/2016 7:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

CENTRALIA RD (65xx block) 12/10/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from commercial building.

CHESTERFIELD MEADOWS DR (64xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTERTOWNE RD (121xx block) 12/13/2016 1:00 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

COACH RD (96xx block) 12/13/2016 11:30 a.m.- Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

COLLEGE PARK AVE (203xx block) 12/09/2016 3:00 p.m.- Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen.

CORVUS CT (6xx block) 12/01/2016 11:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.

COUGAR TL (40xx block) 12/12/2016 3:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 12/13/2016 3:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

EDGEWOOD DR (161xx block) 12/11/2016 5:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (35xx block) 12/06/2016 8:00 p.m. – Money stolen from apartment.

FOREST VINE DR (40xx block) 12/13/2016 12:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

HOLLY TRACE DR (60xx block) 12/10/2016 10:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/08/2016 9:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/12/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 12/09/2016 3:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

IRON BRIDGE RD (45xx block) 12/10/2016 6:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (124xx block) 12/11/2016 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 12/11/2016 12:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from gas station.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 11/06/2016 3:10 p.m.- Miscellaneous items stolen from office building.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (141xx block) 12/08/2016 4:17 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

KINGS GROVE DR (58xx block) 12/12/2016 8:30 p.m.- Front driver’s side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.

LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 12/09/2016 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

MARINA DR (21xx block) 12/12/2016 3:31 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/10/2016 3:05 p.m. – Electronics stolen from garage.

MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PY (19xx block) 12/05/2016 8:00 a.m. – White 2017 Hyundai vehicle stolen.

MELODY RD (44xx block) 12/08/2016 8:40 p.m. – Rear window entry. Money, jewelry, and electronics stolen from residence.

NOTTINGHILL DR (58xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from apartment.

PAMS AVE (90xx block) 12/11/2016 5:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other

PETERSBURG ST (126xx block) 12/11/2016 8:50 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 12/07/2016 5:00 p.m. – Rear passenger window entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 12/13/2016 8:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Clothing, jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.

ROCKBASKET CT (140xx block) 12/09/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

ROSSVILLE DR (67xx block) 12/07/2016 9:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/07/2016 9:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/12/2016 9:05 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/13/2016 12:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

SPRUCE AVE (145xx block) 12/09/2016 6:00 p.m.- Injury-Accidental – Overdose

SYLVANIA PL (32xx block) 12/09/2016 12:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

WATCHRUN DR (46xx block) 12/09/2016 6:35 a.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and electronics reported stolen.

WILLIAMS ST (204xx block) 11/25/2016 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 12/11/2016 4:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 12/12/2016 12:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon