POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter December 22, 2016 Press Release 0
Summary of reported offenses
DEC 9 – DEC 14
ALAN DR (50xx block) 12/08/2016 6:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
AMASIS CT (63xx block) 12/10/2016 8:00 p.m.- Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.
BAILEYS LN (211xx block) 12/10/2016 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen.
BERKLEY DAVIS DR (139xx block) 12/08/2016 12:01 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
BIRCHLEAF CT (41xx block) 12/09/2016 12:19 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen.
BLACK OAK RD (49xx block) 12/08/2016 7:00 a.m.- Rear door entry. Firearms, household goods, jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.
BORDEAUX WY (54xx block) 12/10/2016 11:32 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered.
BRIARWOOD DR (43xx block) 12/13/2016 11:30 a.m. – Side door entry. Jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.
BROADWATER WY (150xx block) 01/01/2006 8:00 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
BROOKSHIRE DR (63xx block) 11/23/2016 8:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Nothing reported stolen.
BRYANBELL DR (69xx block) 12/09/2016 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.
BRYANWOOD RD (40xx block) 12/08/2016 5:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
BUENA VISTA BLVD (24xx block) 12/10/2016 3:00 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
CALDWELL AVE (48xx block) 12/12/2016 7:45 a.m. – Unknown entry. Clothing, jewelry, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CENTRALIA RD (65xx block) 12/09/2016 7:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.
CENTRALIA RD (65xx block) 12/10/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from commercial building.
CHESTERFIELD MEADOWS DR (64xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CHESTERTOWNE RD (121xx block) 12/13/2016 1:00 a.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
COACH RD (96xx block) 12/13/2016 11:30 a.m.- Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
COLLEGE PARK AVE (203xx block) 12/09/2016 3:00 p.m.- Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
Consumable goods and miscellaneous items stolen.
CORVUS CT (6xx block) 12/01/2016 11:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.
COUGAR TL (40xx block) 12/12/2016 3:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
DREWRYS BLUFF RD (29xx block) 12/13/2016 3:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
EDGEWOOD DR (161xx block) 12/11/2016 5:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
FESTIVAL PARK PZ (35xx block) 12/06/2016 8:00 p.m. – Money stolen from apartment.
FOREST VINE DR (40xx block) 12/13/2016 12:00 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
HOLLY TRACE DR (60xx block) 12/10/2016 10:00 p.m. – Rear window entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.
HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/08/2016 9:30 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.
HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 12/12/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
INDIAN HILL RD (23xx block) 12/09/2016 3:00 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
IRON BRIDGE RD (45xx block) 12/10/2016 6:30 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (124xx block) 12/11/2016 6:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (67xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (96xx block) 12/11/2016 12:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from gas station.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (97xx block) 11/06/2016 3:10 p.m.- Miscellaneous items stolen from office building.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (141xx block) 12/08/2016 4:17 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.
KINGS GROVE DR (58xx block) 12/12/2016 8:30 p.m.- Front driver’s side door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen.
LUCKYLEE CS (37xx block) 12/09/2016 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
MARINA DR (21xx block) 12/12/2016 3:31 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/10/2016 3:05 p.m. – Electronics stolen from garage.
MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PY (19xx block) 12/05/2016 8:00 a.m. – White 2017 Hyundai vehicle stolen.
MELODY RD (44xx block) 12/08/2016 8:40 p.m. – Rear window entry. Money, jewelry, and electronics stolen from residence.
NOTTINGHILL DR (58xx block) 12/08/2016 8:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from apartment.
PAMS AVE (90xx block) 12/11/2016 5:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other
PETERSBURG ST (126xx block) 12/11/2016 8:50 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
REMUDA DR (54xx block) 12/07/2016 5:00 p.m. – Rear passenger window entered. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 12/13/2016 8:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Clothing, jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen.
ROCKBASKET CT (140xx block) 12/09/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
ROSSVILLE DR (67xx block) 12/07/2016 9:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.
SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/07/2016 9:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from school.
SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/12/2016 9:05 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
SALEM CHURCH RD (97xx block) 12/13/2016 12:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
SPRUCE AVE (145xx block) 12/09/2016 6:00 p.m.- Injury-Accidental – Overdose
SYLVANIA PL (32xx block) 12/09/2016 12:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.
WATCHRUN DR (46xx block) 12/09/2016 6:35 a.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and electronics reported stolen.
WILLIAMS ST (204xx block) 11/25/2016 12:01 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
WILLIS RD (21xx block) 12/11/2016 4:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
WOODPECKER RD (208xx block) 12/12/2016 12:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
