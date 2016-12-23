Trending

Letters

Letter to the Editor December 23, 2016 VN Staff 0

In defense of public schools To the Editor: I started reading with interest the Village News editorial about school vouchers. After making it all...

In defense of public schools

To the Editor:

I started reading with interest the Village News editorial about school vouchers. After making it all the way to the second paragraph, my interest quickly turned to disbelief. I’m not aware that you’ve actually visited many of the schools you grossly misrepresent, but the picture you paint through the statements you made do not represent the schools I see in your coverage area.
Village News: “Currently we know that schools in areas with families of lesser incomes have children with less opportunities and poor grades.”

I’ll start with a Title I school in my district to debunk your myth about poor grades. Last year, Matoaca Elementary School earned state recognition as a Title I Distinguished School. Three-year average pass rates on state-mandated tests ranged from 83-89 percent. That’s a B to B+ on our grading scale.

Venturing out of the Matoaca District, you’ll find other success stories. Bensley Elementary in the Bermuda District recently became one of six schools in Virginia to earn National Title I Distinguished School recognition for a second time. Bensley’s student pass rates last year ranged from 90-99 percent, all As and A-pluses, according to the grading scale.

Bensley is one of six National Title I Distinguished Schools in Chesterfield County; many of these schools are in the Bermuda, Dale, and Matoaca districts – the Village News’ coverage area.

Are there schools not performing as well? Of course. There will always be a top and bottom when you have more than one school. During the past year, the School Board has worked diligently to provide additional resources at schools not meeting standards.

Our schools are doing great things, making progress that might not otherwise be reflected by your reliance on a snapshot-in-time, state-mandated test. For example:

School A has a student who got 8 out of 10 questions correct on the beginning-of-year test. At the end of the year, the same student got 9 out of 10 correct on the same test. The student’s pass rate increased 10 percentage points.
School B has a student who got 2 out of 10 questions correct on the beginning-of-year test. At the end of the year, the same student got 7 out of 10 correct on the same test. The student’s pass rate increased 50 percentage points.

School A would be higher rated for the student’s pass rate. Yet many would argue that School B had the greater success. School B is a school that you disparage with your ill-informed comments.

My colleagues and I also have heard from teachers working at the schools in the Bermuda, Dale, and Matoaca district, who dispute your comment: “As you can imagine, those on this (southeastern side of the county) some families may not be able to send their child across the county to a better school where the good teachers have fled.”

“… [W]here the good teachers have fled” insinuates there are no good teachers left in schools in the southeastern part of our community. When I visit my 5 schools located in the southeastern part of our community, I don’t see schools where good teachers have deserted for more affluent areas. Instead, I see 20- and 30-year veterans and relative newcomers who have committed to serving at students previously identified as at-risk in terms of socio-economic status. All the “good” teachers have not fled.

Matoaca Elementary School teachers are topping state expectations by 11-17 percentage points.
Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse teachers continue to be nominated by parents and students for R.E.B. Award for

Teaching Excellence. Two won awards totaling nearly $21,000 in grant money this year.

Marguerite Christian Elementary teachers have helped increase the test scores you rely on by 20 percentage points in English and 15 percentage points in math over the last two years.

I could go on and on, but by now you probably realize the gross overgeneralization you have made. Each of our schools is succeeding in taking their students from one level to the next. We should celebrate their successes instead of attempting to pit one against the other. We have great teachers throughout the Chesterfield County school system. I do not appreciate ill-conceived, overgeneralized, and disparaging comments made to the teaching professionals in the Eastern portion of Chesterfield County.

Rob Thompson
Matoaca District School Board representative

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10 Hot

Police Dec 16, 2016 0

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida Hot

Football Dec 23, 2015 0

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Christmas arrives in Chester

History Dec 23, 2016 0

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Letters

Letter to the Editor Dec 23, 2016 0

Letters

Letter to the Editor Dec 23, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 2

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Events May 26, 2016 2

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831