Trending

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation December 23, 2016 VN Staff 0

A local man has requested that the speed limit of a zone on Chester Road north of Route 288 be changed from 55 miles...

A local man has requested that the speed limit of a zone on Chester Road north of Route 288 be changed from 55 miles per hour to 45.
“A request to reduce the 55 MPH speed limit was submitted through the Chesterfield Residency office via Chesterfield County,” said Jesse Smith, director of the Chesterfield Department of Transportation (CDOT) department. “Mr. Joe Anderson felt that the speed limit should be reduced due to the presence of a fire station, several ‘blind’ driveways, close railroad crossings on intersecting streets, flooding and poor drainage, school bus stops and construction of houses nearby.”

The current posted speed is 55 MPH established by Statute 46.2-870. To the south of this section a 45 MPH speed zone is in effect established by resolution 808817, dated 2-19-1992.

The results of a VDOT study, according to CDOT, supports reduction of the current 55 MPH speed limit to 45 MPH. This finding is based on the operating speeds of 46 MPH and overall and injury crash rates much higher than the State.

Speed samples in two locations were taken along Chester Road north of Route 288 to Route 1 average were 39.50 – 48.50.
Published traffic volume (2015) indicates 23,000 vehicles per day in the section south of the Route 288 interchange and 5,700 vehicles per day north of Route 288 to Route 1. Traffic volume taken in conjunction with the speed samples shows similar volume with an average of 6,000 vehicles per day.

CDOT recommends reduction to 45 MPH, as well as the replacement of the current railroad crossing signs approaching Route 1622 and Route 611 with warning signs with insignias of crosses and a representation of a railroad track.
A project to install left and right turn lanes at the intersection of Route 1495 (Kingsdale) introduced a short section of curb and gutter within the immediate area of the project. The curb and gutter is being extended on the northbound side to the new subdivision opposite Brinkley Road.
Although Route 145 is a primary road, many roadway design features are not commensurate with the designation, including narrow shoulders and lack of recovery area between the edge of pavement and fixed objects. Fixed objects include trees, utility poles, embankments and low ditches.

Reported crash experience for the current five-year period: 

Reported crashes is: 75
Total number injuries is: 46
Reported fatalities is: 0
Crash rate: 372 per 100 million miles
of travel (VMT)
Injury rate: 228 per 100 VMT
Fatality rate is: 0 per 100 VMT
Statewide average crash rate is: 125 per 100 VMT
Statewide average injury rate is: 68 per 100 VMT.
Statewide average fatality rate is: 2.02 per 100 VMT.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10

Vehicle crashes into home on Route 10 Hot

Police Dec 16, 2016 0

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida Hot

Football Dec 23, 2015 0

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Christmas arrives in Chester

History Dec 23, 2016 0

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Letters

Letter to the Editor Dec 23, 2016 0

Letters

Letter to the Editor Dec 23, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 2

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Falling Creek Ironworks Day

Events May 26, 2016 2

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831