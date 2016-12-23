Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Trending
December 23, 2016

Relatives, friends and VFW MEMBERS entered the cemetEry to begin laying the wreaths on the VETERANS GRAVES during the most mournful time of the year for the families of those who lost loved oneS.

Each year we search for ideas, scraping the inside of our giving hearts for what type of sweater to purchase for Johnny and what size skinny jeans Jenny wears. Some of us spend doing things like inviting someone less fortunate into our home for a Christmas meal.

The local wreath-laying ceremony honoring deceased veterans, part of the Annual Wreath Across America Day program, was held Saturday at Sunset Memorial Park. The cold, gray, and rainy weather did not dampen the spirits of over 100 volunteers who arrived to attend the eremony and assist in the wreath laying.

Col. Adam Butler, commander of the U.S. Army Garrison at Fort Lee, spoke to the attendees, reminding them of the sacrifice made by the veterans interred at Sunset and their families.

The group of private individuals, many of whom were veterans or family members of veterans, was joined by the American Heritage Girls Troop VA No. 1024, Cub Scout Troop No. 2815 of Chester, members of the Thomas Dale High School lacrosse Team, and the Color Guard from the Logistics Non-commissioned Officer Academy at Ft. Lee.

Prior to the laying of the wreaths, the Sunset Memorial staff provided balloons which were released by those attending.
Three hundred and thirty-six wreaths were placed on veterans’ graves this year. In addition, the volunteers were provided with a coin to place on any veterans’ grave that did not have a wreath. The coin was placed in keeping with the military custom to show to the family of the deceased that someone had visited the grave.

The Wreath Laying Ceremony at Sunset is sponsored every year by the Richmond Chapter of Gold Star Mothers in coordination with Wreaths Across America.

