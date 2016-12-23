Christmas arrives in Chester

Remember when… From the Village News archives, December 10, 1998. The season officially opened on Dec. 1 with the Annual Illumination Ceremony presented by...

Remember when…



From the Village News archives, December 10, 1998.

The season officially opened on Dec. 1 with the Annual Illumination Ceremony presented by the Chester Library, then on Harrowgate Road. The tree lighting ceremony was opened by Nancy Van Auken, Chester Library supervisor. She welcomed neighbors and introduced Bermuda District Supervisor Jack McHale, who gave a short holiday speech. Local Girl Scout troops led a Christmas sing-a-long organized by Sarah Gregory, Gale Feind, and Lu Henderson. Then came the signal from McHale to light the tree and the arrival of Santa Claus. Picture above, Santa receives a hug.

Photo by Tom Van Auken.