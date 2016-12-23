Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse, known as “Wini,” will celebrate her 100th birthday at the end of December. She was born Dec. 30, 1916 in Halifax...

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse, known as “Wini,” will celebrate her 100th birthday at the end of December. She was born Dec. 30, 1916 in Halifax County, Va. to Nonie Lewis and Walter R. Henderson. The fifth of nine children, including six girls, she is the last of them living.. She married Stuart M. Wheelhouse April 6, 1935 in Blackstone, Va. at the age of 19. They had four sons and a daughter. After Stuart died in 1973, she went to work for Seward Luggage in Petersburg. Wini always had a garden and canned or froze her bounty each year. She loves to work with her hands; a gifted seamstress, she has embroidered, crocheted, quilted, and knitted, the latter of what she does today. Wini has six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren. She is a charter member (37 years) of Swift Creek Baptist Church. Wini has been a resident at The Crossings at Ironbridge for two and a half years.