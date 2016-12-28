Trending
DECEMBER: Year in Review

SPORTS: December 6 the CQL football little league went helmet to helmet in the World Series. It was the big game for little league football

Best Float in Christmas Parade Best float: Cub Scout Pack 135

players last Saturday. Eight teams played beginning at 10 a.m. with the Minors in the Chesterfield Quarterback League Superbowl. The league is celebrating 60 years and is the oldest little league association in the state of Virginia.

Minors: Scott Scorpions 19
Spring Run Huskies 12
Juniors: Midlothian Mustangs 48
Matoaca Indians 0
Seniors: Scott Scorpions 5
Weaver Titans 3
Super Seniors: South 18
North 14

In other December stories:

TRANSPORTATION: Mike Harton, a member of the RVA Rapid Transit Board, an advocacy group for regional Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and better public transportation in general, spoke at a Board of Supervisors on Nov. 16. “We are focused on several things: the success of the initial Willow Lawn-Rockets Landing Pulse Route, (Pulse runs in a designated lane with minimal stops) generating interest in expanding that route to the far west end, and getting BRT into the updating of the Route One Area Plan in Chesterfield.”

REMEMBERING PEARL HARBOR: Today, Dec. 7, 2016, is the 75th anniversary of the attacks on Pearl Harbor. On this day in 1941, at approximately 8 a.m. Hawaii time, Japanese planes attacked the United States Naval Base at Pearl Harbor, killing more than 2,300 Americans.

TRANSPORTATION: Chester /Road Travelers Slowed –  A local man has requested that the speed limit of a zone on Chester Road north of Route 288 be changed from 55 miles per hour to 45.
The results of a VDOT study, according to CDOT, supports reduction of the current 55 MPH speed limit to 45 MPH. This finding is based on the operating speeds of 46 MPH and overall and injury crash rates much higher than the State.
45 mph new speed limit.

KIWANIS CLUB CHRISTMAS PARADE: Another wonderful afternoon at the Chester Kiwanis Christmas Parade!  The annual parade drew many spectators. Dorothy Jaeckle served as the Grand Marshal leading 73 groups that included floats, cars, dancers, horses, bands and more.  Joe Schetting was the master of ceremony at the parade that represented local businesses, churches and organizations in the community.

