Trending
NOVEMBER: Year in Review NOVEMBER: Year in Review

NOVEMBER: Year in Review

CommunityOutdoors December 28, 2016 VN Staff 0

front375 scroll126
Route 10 Bridge Honored in name of Sgt. Aaron Xavier Wittman On Sunday, the bridge on West Hundred Road in Chester was named in... NOVEMBER: Year in Review

Route 10 Bridge Honored in name of Sgt. Aaron Xavier Wittman On Sunday, the bridge on West Hundred Road in Chester was named in honor of fallen Sgt. Aaron X. Wittman, U.S. Army. At a ceremony at Chester Village Green, the bridge was officially named the

Family gathers at Sgt. Wittman Bridge dedication with

Family gathers at Sgt. Wittman Bridge dedication with

Sergeant Aaron Xavier Wittman Memorial Bridge. Representatives and alumni from The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina, where Wittman graduated, attended the ceremony. Lt. Col. Jack W. Parker Jr., U.S. Army and The Citadel Class of 1987, read a poem that he wrote in Wittman’s honor.
Wittman died on Jan. 10, 2013, while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. Wittman was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia. He died in the Khogyani district of Afghanistan, from injuries caused by small-arms fire.

PLOW ART: VDOT asked the art class

Completed plow - VDOT LC Bird Art Classes poject

Completed plow – VDOT LC Bird Art Classes poject

at L.C Bird and other Chesterfield County Schools to participate in painting a snow plow blade. They chose as their theme the Varina-Enon Bridge deeming it a beautiful Chesterfield County landmark.

SERVICE DAY:  Second Baptist Church, is sponsoring a community event on Saturday, Nov. 12, “Service for a Day – Outreach & Evangelism.”
Youth, young adults, adults, and seniors are invited to join the Second Baptist Church Women’s Ministry by getting involved and volunteering.

TREK:  NEW TRAIL ALONG APPOMATOAX OFFERS IN ETTRICK OFFERS RECREATION NATURE AND FITNESS

Chesterfield County and Virginia State University (VSU) officials and friends of the Appomattox riverfront dedicated the Appomattox Trail, one of the newest parks managed by Chesterfield County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, last month. The river trail and surrounding property is located in the Ettrick/VSU Trailhead at 3801 Main St., and is the riverfront portion of the 416-acre VSU Randolph Farm property, an agricultural research/education center.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida Hot

Football Dec 23, 2015 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Dec 22, 2016 0

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade

Christmas at the Movies: Kiwanis Club of Chester Christmas Parade Hot

Charity Dec 16, 2016 0

Christmas traditions of the 17th Century celebrated at Henricus

Events Dec 16, 2016 0

NOVEMBER: Year in Review

NOVEMBER: Year in Review

Community Dec 28, 2016 0

DECEMBER: Year in Review

DECEMBER: Year in Review

Activities Dec 28, 2016 0

Christmas arrives in Chester

History Dec 23, 2016 0

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Fallen soldiers honored for Christmas with wreaths at their resting place at Sunset Memorial Park

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Winifred Henderson Wheelhouse turns 100

Community Dec 23, 2016 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

The Dirt on Soil

Life's a Garden Jul 20, 2016 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Disappearing Railroads

Disappearing Railroads

Community Jun 1, 2016 3

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831