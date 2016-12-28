NOVEMBER: Year in Review

Route 10 Bridge Honored in name of Sgt. Aaron Xavier Wittman On Sunday, the bridge on West Hundred Road in Chester was named in...

On Sunday, the bridge on West Hundred Road in Chester was named in honor of fallen Sgt. Aaron X. Wittman, U.S. Army. At a ceremony at Chester Village Green, the bridge was officially named the

Sergeant Aaron Xavier Wittman Memorial Bridge. Representatives and alumni from The Citadel, Military College of South Carolina, where Wittman graduated, attended the ceremony. Lt. Col. Jack W. Parker Jr., U.S. Army and The Citadel Class of 1987, read a poem that he wrote in Wittman’s honor.

Wittman died on Jan. 10, 2013, while serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. Wittman was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division from Fort Stewart, Georgia. He died in the Khogyani district of Afghanistan, from injuries caused by small-arms fire.

PLOW ART: VDOT asked the art class

at L.C Bird and other Chesterfield County Schools to participate in painting a snow plow blade. They chose as their theme the Varina-Enon Bridge deeming it a beautiful Chesterfield County landmark.

SERVICE DAY: Second Baptist Church, is sponsoring a community event on Saturday, Nov. 12, “Service for a Day – Outreach & Evangelism.”

Youth, young adults, adults, and seniors are invited to join the Second Baptist Church Women’s Ministry by getting involved and volunteering.

TREK: NEW TRAIL ALONG APPOMATOAX OFFERS IN ETTRICK OFFERS RECREATION NATURE AND FITNESS

Chesterfield County and Virginia State University (VSU) officials and friends of the Appomattox riverfront dedicated the Appomattox Trail, one of the newest parks managed by Chesterfield County’s Department of Parks and Recreation, last month. The river trail and surrounding property is located in the Ettrick/VSU Trailhead at 3801 Main St., and is the riverfront portion of the 416-acre VSU Randolph Farm property, an agricultural research/education center.