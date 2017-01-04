Is it the New Year yet in the Dogpound?

Hello and welcome to the first edition for another new year from the Dogpound. As of this writing the ringing in of 2017 is...

Hello and welcome to the first edition for another new year from the Dogpound. As of this writing the ringing in of 2017 is still a week away but based on the crying and gnashing of teeth, you would have thought Armageddon had just been announced and we need to cancel the New Year. We have been through a lot worse things…so let’s all of us pull up our big girl and boy pants… generate positive vibes versus negative vibes…avoid all of the fake news [which there is a lot of] and strive to make the world a better place one day at a time. Anyway, I am writing this on Christmas Eve and I already know what I am getting for Christmas and it is not good news. I was on my way to work on Friday, the 23rd, my last work day for the rest of the year, and half way to work old Betsy gave a couple of stuttered coughs and the engine light popped on. That is not a good thing! Then another mile down the road she repeated the cough. I was able to get to work without any further issues but I called my local mechanic and begged him in the “Christmas spirit” of the day that he get Betsy in for a quick look-over. He told me to stop crying and bring the car over to the shop [tears always work…even for men]. He hooked up the quick analysis computer and started reading out loud the findings…the valve lifters or something like that (I am not mechanically inclined) were not getting enough oil…probably from leaks due to wear and tear (Betsy just rolled over 230,000 miles)…and that probably slowed the timing just enough to get it out of sync with the other valves and thus the stutter cough. He could order the part but with the holidays etc, it would take three to four days to get and cost $125…just for the part. So I am probably looking at around $200-plus for the repairs. He recommended that that I minimize driving the car since it would just make the problem worse…so that generated my panic call to the car rental place. Fortunately, they still had cars, and unfortunately, since I was a last minute deal, they had no specials…not even for Christmas…so I got soaked for $55/day…but that was better than hoofing it over the holidays. Got a nice 2017 Ford Escape (a free upgrade since they did not have any full sized cars left)…pretty nice car. I keep parking as far as away as I can in the parking lots to avoid an unnecessary dings…and for some reason…somebody always decides to park next to me. Grrrrr!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Tomorrow, is the first blank page of a 365 page book. Write a good one.”

– Brad Paisley

HAPPY DAYS WERE HERE

Harry was finally a groom and was very excited about his upcoming marriage. He was on his way out of the office when his boss came over to him with an outstretched hand, “Congratulations Harry! I just wanted to tell you I’ve been married for twenty-two years, and I am sure that you will always remember this day with the fondest of memories, as the happiest day of your life.” “But sir,” said Harry, a little bit confused,

“I’m not getting married until tomorrow!” “Yeah, I know,” said his boss.

That is all I have to start the New Year with but there will be a lot more coming, God willing. As always be good, do good, play safe and remember to be good to one another. – JR