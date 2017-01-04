Trending
Skyhawks perfect in holiday tournament

Skyhawks perfect in holiday tournament

Basketball January 4, 2017 Josh Mathews

L.C. Bird Girls (6-1 on season) L.C. Bird’s unselfish play on both ends of the court led them to two victories in the tournament.... Skyhawks perfect in holiday tournament

L.C. Bird Girls (6-1 on season)
L.C. Bird’s unselfish play on both ends of the court led them to two victories in the tournament. The Skyhawks dove for loose balls on defense and made the extra pass on

SOPHMORE MYA COLEMAN POSTED A DOUBLE-DOUBLE AGAINST FREEDOM WITH 12 POINTS AND 11 REBOUNDS.

SOPHMORE MYA COLEMAN POSTED A DOUBLE-DOUBLE AGAINST FREEDOM WITH 12 POINTS AND 11 REBOUNDS.

SENIOR BRINA BENTLY POSTED 12 POINTS AGAINST GRANBY.

SENIOR BRINA BENTLY POSTED 12 POINTS AGAINST GRANBY.

offense to get open looks. Jaden Watkins showed off her passing skills, setting up her teammates well throughout the tournament, while still averaging 16 points per game. Mya Coleman posted a double-double against Freedom with 12 points and 11 rebounds, while Brina Bentley posted 12 points against Granby. Kameron Brown showed off her catch-and-shoot ability by scoring 11 points against Granby, including three 3-pointers.

L.C. Bird’s hustle and ball movement allowed the team to get out and score in transition. The Skyhawks also played well in the half court, as their dribble penetration allowed them to get points in the paint, as well as open jump shots.

Coach Chevette Walker praised Watkins ability to distribute saying, “It’s hard to take her off the floor. She has such a high basketball IQ, even though she’s a sophomore.” Coach Walker said the focus going forward is on playing “solid defense and making free throws and layups” as they try to build on their momentum.

L.C. Bird boys (5-0 on season)

L.C. Bird’s ability to score from anywhere on the court helped

SENIOR JYLES WEBSTER HAD 14 POINTS AGAINST SALEM.

SENIOR JYLES WEBSTER HAD 14 POINTS AGAINST SALEM.

it to capture two victories in the jyles-webstertournament. The Skyhawks used their athleticism to get out and score in transition, as well as protect the rim. Jaylen Dillard was able to score inside and beyond the arc as he averaged 24.5 points per game. Mario Haskett averaged 16 points in his team’s two victories. The Harvard commit showed off his athleticism with some nice steals and highlight dunks.

Tyrek Williams added more solid production, averaging 10 points per game, while the Concord commit Jyles Webster had 14 points against Salem. Pinky Wiley and Haskett were big in transition for the Skyhawks as they were able to facilitate, as well as score it themselves. On the defensive end, L.C. Bird harassed the other team, forcing numerous turnovers. It also had a big focus on rim protection and rebounding, as it

contested every shot and crashed the boards.

 

  • DIANE ASHBY

    January 5, 2017 #1 Author

    CONGRATS TO MY FAVORITE TEAM L.C. BIRD. AN EXCELLENT JOB. KEEP IT UP AS I WILL BE FOLLOWING. TO THE TWO COMMITS JYLES AND MARIO I WISH YOU WELL AS YOU MOVE TO THE NEXT LEVEL. . KEEP A LEVEL HEAD TRUST GOD AND GIVE 100 PERCENT. I WILL BE FOLLOWING ALL OF MY BIRD PLAYERS. BE BLESS

