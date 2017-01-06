RECENTLY DECEASED

Austin, Mrs. Katheryn Arnall, 88, of Chesterfield, wife of Joseph E. Austin Jr. Barker, Mr. Henry Allen, 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Winnie Barker. Bass, Mrs. Dorothy...

Austin, Mrs. Katheryn Arnall, 88, of Chesterfield, wife of Joseph E. Austin Jr. Barker, Mr. Henry Allen, 86, of Chesterfield, widower of Winnie Barker. Bass, Mrs. Dorothy M., 78, of Chesterfield, widow of Ira Woodson “Woody” Bass. Black, Mr. Mark A. Sr., 59, of Chester. Burgess, Mr. Gerry Ross, 76, of Chesterfield, a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, husband of Verla Burgess. Coghill, Mrs. Catherine Walmsley, of Chesterfield, wife of Charles E. Coghill. Gary, Ms. Deborah Kaye, 59, of North Chesterfield. Kiser, Mrs. Floria Ruth, 87, of Chesterfield, wife of Ray E. Kiser. Moore, Mr. Charles C. Sr., 98, of Chester, a World War II Army Air Forces veteran, widower of Jane M. Moore. Mowels, Mr. Oren K., 60, of Chesterfield, husband of Linda Hallman Mowels. Parker, Mr. Ira B. Jr., 59, of Chesterfield, husband of Sherry Parker. Paul, Mr. Henry Robert, 56, of North Chesterfield, husband of Thea L. Paul. Rigali, Miss Lisa Lynn, 50, of Chesterfield. Whitehead, Mrs. Vera Carter, 81, of Chesterfield, widow of Lonnie Whitehead.