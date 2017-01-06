“Valentine’s Dance Fundraiser” for The Shepherd’s Center

Do you want to dance the night away and spend an fun evening with friends of all ages for a good cause? Then join...

with friends of all ages for a good cause? Then join the Shepherd’s Center for a one of kind Valentine’s Dance, as they gather to dance the night away with the musical styling of “Spectrum” a Richmond ‘s favorite.

The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is hosting their second dance “Valentine’s Dance” fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Thomas Dale High School, 3626 W. Hundred Rd. in Chester . Tickets are on sale now for $25 a couple and $15 for individuals. Door Prizes will be awarded throughout the event.

All proceeds support the mission of The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield to enrich the lives of adults 50 and over by offering opportunities for interfaith community service, lifelong learning, and assistance in maintaining a healthy and independent lifestyle.

For more information about The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, call 804-706-6689 or visit shepcenter.org.