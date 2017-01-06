Circle of Excellence President’s Club Award Presented to Goddard School Owners

Trending
January 6, 2017

Jim and Debbie Womack, owners of The Goddard School located at 10211 Krause Road in Chesterfield, have been awarded the Circle of Excellence President’s Club Award by Goddard Systems, Inc. (GSI), franchisor of The Goddard School.

THE WOMACK FAMILY ARE THE PROPRIETORS OF THE GODDARD SCHOOL ON KRAUSE ROAD.

The award acknowledges Goddard School owners for being exceptional in the areas of quality assurance and health and safety and for being in the top ten percent of Goddard Schools all throughout the country.

The Womacks and their team believe that teacher accountability and adhering to health and safety policies and procedures helps to create a great work environment.

“We have a tremendously devoted staff that are committed to doing their jobs at the very highest level” said Jim.
“Great work ethic, coupled with loving care and compassion for every child, makes our school a wonderful experiece for families” added Debbie. “Our top priority is to provide a safe, nurturing learning environment.”

To learn more about The Goddard School located at 10211 Krause Road in Chesterfield, VA, please call Jim or Debbie at 804-717-8400 or visit www.GoddardSchool.com/ChesterfieldVA.

