Free Christmas tree recycling

Chesterfield County residents can recycle their Christmas trees at any of the county’s convenience centers through Tuesday, Jan. 31, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only real trees with no decorations will be accepted.

You may take your trees on Monday, Tuesday, Friday through Sunday at Northern Area Convenience Center located at 3200 Warbro Rd. and on Monday, Thursday, Friday through Sunday at the Southern Area Convenience Center located at 6700 Landfill Rd.

For more information call 748-1297.

