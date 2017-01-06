Greater Richmond ARC announces respite weekends schedule for people with disabilities

Trending
RICHMOND – Sean, 25, didn’t socialize much in high school, but respite weekends at the Greater Richmond ARC’s Camp Baker in Chesterfield now give him the chance.

Sean truly enjoys his time with his Camp Baker buddies, according to his mom Teresa, who says it is a safe place where he gets a break from his daily household routine. Sean would be a “sadder, more moody person” without Camp Baker respite, she says. “It’s given him a sense of independence where he’s doing things on his own.”

The Greater Richmond ARC’s Camp Baker will provide weekend respite for children and adults with disabilities in 2017 at its 22-acre wooded facility at 7600 Beach Road .

Children’s respite sessions from Friday evening to Sunday afternoon for ages six through 18 are: January 6, 2017; February 3; March 3, 31; May 5; June 2; July 7; September 1, 29; October 27; and December 1, 2017.

Adult respite sessions are the following weekends: January 13, 20, 27; February 10, 17, 24; March 10,17, 24; April 7, 21, 28; May 12, 19, 26; June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 21, 28; August 4, 11, 25; September 8, 15, 22; October 6, 13, 20; November 3, 10, 17; and December 8 and 15, 2017.

The cost is approximately $13.43 per hour (or the equivalent in Medicaid respite waiver hours, with scholarships available for eligible families) with activities including sporting events, museums, bowling, movies, arts and crafts, shopping and personal care. For more information, call Camp Baker (804) 748-4789 or visit www.richmondarc.org.

About the Greater Richmond ARC
In partnership with families, the Greater Richmond ARC creates life-fulfilling opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Founded in 1954, we are an organization created by families, for families; an organization that has grown to provide a continuum of programs and services for individuals with disabilities across the lifespan. Programs spanning the lifecycle and assisting people with disabilities to live happy, successful and meaningful lives include: Infant & Child Development Services; After School & Day Support Services; ARC Employment Services; and Camp Baker Services.

