Trending

Register for community academy

Community January 6, 2017 Press Release 0

Registration is now open for the Chesterfield County Police Department Community Academy that kicks off on Feb. 7, 2017. Participants will meet each Tuesday...

Registration is now open for the Chesterfield County Police Department Community Academy that kicks off on Feb. 7, 2017. Participants will meet each Tuesday from February 7 to April 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 2730 Hicks Road.

The academy includes visual presentations, question-and-answer sessions, tours and a variety of practical exercises. The department believes graduates of the Community Academy play an important partner role in helping it ensure that Chesterfield County is the safest and most secure community of its size in the U.S. More than 900 residents have already completed the Community or Senior Community academies, which were first offered in 1999.

The Community Academy is free and open to the following groups: all county residents, individuals who belong to a community or civic organization located in Chesterfield, or individuals who own a business located in Chesterfield County.

Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy. Registration for this academy session will be open until Jan. 27, 2017.

For more information or an application, please call Career Officer C.V. Eckrich at 804-706-2982 or email him at EckrichC@chesterfield.gov.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time Hot

Community Jul 28, 2016 1

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Hopewell man sentenced to 10 years for computer solicitation of a minor

State News Oct 28, 2015 0

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Chester Road Travelers Slowed to 45 mph new speed limit

Transportation Dec 23, 2016 0

“Valentine’s Dance Fundraiser” for The Shepherd’s Center

Community Jan 6, 2017 0

Register for community academy

Community Jan 6, 2017 0

Fall Semester Nursing Graduates Honored at Pinning Ceremony

Fall Semester Nursing Graduates Honored at Pinning Ceremony

Community Jan 6, 2017 0

Middle School Mania

Mixing Bowl Jan 6, 2017 0

Free Christmas tree recycling

Announcements Jan 6, 2017 0

Lowered cash proffers could mean more building or souped up amenities

Development Jan 6, 2017 0

Amp Williams to provide spark for Clarendon

Amp Williams to provide spark for Clarendon

Basketball Apr 20, 2016 1

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

MSNBC Thrusts in on Fox Territory

The Social Butterfly Mar 3, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time

Minnie Susie Elliott circles the sun for the 107th time Hot

Community Jul 28, 2016 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831