Register for community academy

Registration is now open for the Chesterfield County Police Department Community Academy that kicks off on Feb. 7, 2017. Participants will meet each Tuesday from February 7 to April 11 at 8:30 a.m. at the Community Services Building, 2730 Hicks Road.

The academy includes visual presentations, question-and-answer sessions, tours and a variety of practical exercises. The department believes graduates of the Community Academy play an important partner role in helping it ensure that Chesterfield County is the safest and most secure community of its size in the U.S. More than 900 residents have already completed the Community or Senior Community academies, which were first offered in 1999.

The Community Academy is free and open to the following groups: all county residents, individuals who belong to a community or civic organization located in Chesterfield, or individuals who own a business located in Chesterfield County.

Applicants will be screened for activities that may disqualify them from participating in the academy. Registration for this academy session will be open until Jan. 27, 2017.

For more information or an application, please call Career Officer C.V. Eckrich at 804-706-2982 or email him at EckrichC@chesterfield.gov.