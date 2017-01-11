Dogpound starts the New Year

Hi and welcome back to the wonderful world of the Dogpound. There is an old saying…that goes like this….”Everything changes but everything remains the...

There is an old saying…that goes like this….”Everything changes but everything remains the same.” We are in a New Year but I still need to spend 30 minutes on the phone with my current television provider because they cannot leave my cable rates alone. Translation…they increased my rates….again…just like they have done for the past two years…every 6 months like clockwork. And likewise every, 6 months I challenge them. In this round….as usual…I ask them if there is anything they can do to keep me as a customer…or do they have some special program that would make me want to stay. After some discussion the voice on the phone suggested that their new flex plan would be the best thing for me…and with that comment…I am transferred to another voice on the phone. Repeating the same basic conversation, and going over what I currently have and what I actually watch….she recommended this new flex package. In her words it was a better deal and I would get more channels, making my life so much better at virtually no extra cost. However, later that evening…I had buyer remorse…and I crossed checked my selections on the sites internet….and to my dismay I had actually gone backward…I had lost all of my ESPN channels. I could still get them but it would just cost me more money to get back what I previously had..and what I did gain did not compensate me for my loss. So back to the phones I go.

Explaining my concern to a new group of voices…they agreed that my old program was actually better than the new one they just put me on…so back I go and back to my old rate. Thankfully with the use of these smart cards all of these changes can be done immediately and with no effort on my part. No effort..at least until I ride this horse around the track again in six months.

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

“Write on your heart that every day is the best day in year.

– Ralph Waldo Emerson

QUICKIES

As a mother was bribing her little boy with a quarter so he would behave, she said, “Why do I always have to pay you to be good; why can’t you be good for nothing like your father?”

“I have always wished for my computer to be as easy to use as my telephone; my wish has come true because I can no longer figure out how to use my telephone.”

JRA research group on sea mammals captured a rather odd porpoise on one of its trips. Its peculiarity was that it had feet. After they had photographed and measured the poor thing, they prepared to set it free. "Wait a minute," said one of the researchers, "wouldn't it be a kindness if our ship's doctor here were to amputate the feet so that it would be like other porpoises?" "Not on your life," exclaimed the doctor. "That would be defeeting the porpoise."

That is all I have for now. As always be good, do good, play safe, and remember whether in work or in play treat all with respect.

JR