Finding your fitness equilibrium

After the food coma of the holidays passes, most people want to recover their fitness equilibrium — getting back to a normal routine of exercise and conservative, healthy eating.

It’s getting colder outside and feels like time to hibernate. Sometimes it’s extremely hard to get back into fitness and eating right in January.

Starting out 2017 with good fitness goals can help to find that fitness equilibrium.

So, if 2017 is the year to get fit, there are many options to find that fitness equilibrium.

Alliance for a Healthier Generation, www.healthiergeneration.org, offers healthy tips for fitness. They report that less than 60 percent of adults are physically active on a regular basis and 25 percent are not active at all. This inactivity can lead to higher risk of heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity. The alliance hopes to build healthier families and offers some suggestions.

They recommend:

Plan to Move — Just decide to move and plan it into your day. Try to exercise around the same time and keep it manageable and easy to work into the schedule and just do it.

Break it Up — Only one in three children are active each day; it’s recommended that children get 60 minutes of exercise daily and that adults get 30 minutes per day. Yet, this doesn’t need to be done all at one time. Small intervals of 15 minutes each for exercise is just as effective as doing one solid hour. So, a short walk around a lake or on a lateral trail is a great beginning.

As a Family — It’s easier to move if there’s a partner to work with and this is the benefit of exercising with family. Families can figure out what they can do as a group, like short walks after dinner or a Saturday morning hike, and they can build family momentum. Learn what activities your family enjoys together, and plan those activities into your day.

Set Goals — Set measurable goals for measurable activity achievement. Some types of measurable goals can include distance goals, frequency goals, intensity goals, and length-of-time goals. With compromise and some hard work, families and individuals can maintain fitness equilibrium.

Team Participation — Many people now want the experience of team participation in exercise. They just need a reason to move and working with a group sometimes helps to get others motivated. Investing in health is a great reason, and usually improving health can be combined with raising funds and helping causes — win win for personal goals.

Twenty seventeen is the time to find fitness equilibrium and maybe some of the trending fitness can help make it happen. Today, one of the top rages is fitness electronics like fitness trackers, pedometers, and heart monitors. Wearable technology sales may hit $4 billion in 2017.

Other trends include bodyweight training which requires no equipment and can be done quickly. There are many varieties of pushups that fall into this category. Another emerging trend of 2017 is short bursts of exercises at maximum heart rate, called HIIT. This is one way to get more exercise in a short amount of time. Fitness professionals can help targeted goals and can help create specialized workouts and reduce the risk of injury. Yoga will be an even bigger trend for 2017 because it offers so many benefits. It’s not new but just a few benefits include better digestion, improved sleep and increased blood flow.

Consider exercise as medicine. Exercise tends to raise happiness and reduce risks of heart disease, and make everyone feel accomplished.

Consider those tennis shoes at the back of the closet, get them out and go for a walk, anytime and anywhere. There are many options from corporate and local gyms, with children programs as well and individual programs. And, for a different approach, yoga studios have opened in the area. Finding your fitness equilibrium isn’t that hard. Grab those shoes and go for a walk. Just get out and do something, make moving a priority in 2017.

