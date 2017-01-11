NEXT LEVEL

Trending
Sports January 11, 2017

Robert Johnson, Basketball L.C. Bird/Benedictine Junior at Indiana University Before heading to Benedictine, Johnson was a standout at L.C. Bird. Now in his third...
Robert Johnson, Basketball
L.C. Bird/Benedictine
Junior at Indiana University

Before heading to Benedictine, Johnson was a standout at L.C. Bird. Now in his third season at Indiana, he’s come into his own. A consistent performer, he’s only failed to score in double-figures twice all season, averaging 13.9 points per game. Johnson hit six three-pointers en route to a season high 20 points in a victory over Austin Peay on December 22.

Kaaliya Williams, Basketball
L.C. Bird High School
Freshman at St. Augustine University

Williams was a key contributor for L.C. Bird in two deep playoff runs as a junior and senior and has continued to play at a high level in the CIAA. As a freshman, she leads the Falcons in both scoring and rebounding at 12.1 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game respectively. Against the Apprentice School on November 22, Williams poured in 34 points. Since that game, he’s scored in double-figures in 8-of-11 contests.

 

Devin Morgan, Basketball
Matoaca High School
Sophomore at Delaware State U.

After an electric freshman season at DSU, Morgan has continued his excellent play as a sophomore. The Matoaca alum has led his team in scoring in seven of his team’s sixteen games including 26 points in a win at St. John’s November 29 and in a losing effort to Hawaii December 29. Morgan averages 14.5 points per contest and teams up with Thomas Dale alum Kavon Waller to headline the Hornets offense.

 

Kenny Williams, Basketball
L.C. Bird High School
Sophomore at North Carolina

As a freshman, Skyhawks standout Kenny Williams learned coaching legend Roy Williams’ system. As a sophomore, he’s beginning to shine in it. Now averaging 23 minutes per game, Williams has turned that into 7.1 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per contest. The sophomore scored a career high 19 points against Radford on Dec. 4, then stepped his game up against a team from the SEC- Tennessee with 12 points as UNC eeked out a 73-61 victory. As of press time, North Carolina is ranked No. 7 in the country in Division I.

Kavon Waller, Basketball
Thomas Dale High School
Junior at Delaware State University

Since roaming the courts for Thomas Dale and picking up All-Central District honors, Waller has been improving his game on the basketball court while striving for a degree at Delaware State. On Dec. 10, Waller tied a school record in a XX-XX victory over Keystone. The former Knight drained 8-of-9 three point attempts. As of Dec. 18, Waller ranks 4th in the nation in three-point shooting, hitting 33 of his 48 shots, good for a .569 clip.

