POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter January 11, 2017 VN Staff 0
ADDINGTON AVE (27xx block) 12/26/2016 7:30 a.m. – Rape-Forcible
ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 12/22/2016 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
ALFALFA LN (23xx block) 12/28/2016 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
AMY CT (148xx block) 12/25/2015 5:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
BACKWATER DR (56xx block) 12/27/2016 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 12/15/2016 6:39 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.
BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (123xx block) 12/26/2016 10:35 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
BUCCANEER DR (9xx block) 12/14/2016 8:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
CASTLEBURY DR (34xx block) 12/23/2016 1:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
FESTIVAL PARK PZ (38xx block) 12/21/2016 4:00 p.m.- Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
FOSTER AVE (33xx block) 12/23/2016 9:00 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
FRIAR RIDGE DR (37xx block) 12/26/2016 4:00 p.m. – Jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
GRASSMERE RD (50xx block) 09/01/2016 12:01 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.
GREENWOOD DR (38xx block) 12/18/2016 12:01 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
GREYSHIRE DR (8xx block) 12/23/2016 9:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
HAPPY HILL RD (142xx block) 12/25/2016 7:25 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
HILL ST (217xx block) 12/28/2016 11:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
HOPKINS RD (56xx block) 12/22/2016 5:00 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery at an ATM. Money taken from victim.
HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 12/22/2016 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.
HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 12/26/2016 5:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.
HYDE PARK DR (41xx block) 12/26/2016 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
INCA DR (45xx block) 12/28/2016 10:30 p.m. –Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.
IRON BRIDGE RD (108xx block) 12/26/2016 2:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from grocery store.
IRONSIDE DR (66xx block) 12/26/2016 9:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (1125xx block) 12/22/2016 6:15 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (56xx block) 12/26/2016 9:16 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at gas station. Money and jewelry taken from victim.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (75xx block) 12/27/2016 9:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (92xx block) 12/23/2016 7:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from building.
LAKE CAROLINE CT (64xx block) 12/25/2016 11:00 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
LAKE CHESDIN PY (218xx block) 12/26/2016 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
LANSMILL DR (171xx block) 12/22/2016 9:35 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
LARRYVALE DR (25xx block) 12/24/2016 9:00 a.m.- Electronics stolen from residence.
LOST FOREST DR (90xx block) 12/25/2016 10:30 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods, miscellaneous items, and firearms stolen from residence.
MAIN ST (33xx block) 12/20/2016 5:30 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.
MANGROVE BAY DR (139xx block) 12/19/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
MANUEL CT (61xx block) 12/15/2016 12:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
MARINA DR (25xx block) 12/23/2016 3:06 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other
MARNIA DR (23xx block) 12/23/2016 9:40 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at residence. Clothing and money taken from victim.
MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 12/28/2016 1:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
MATOACA RD (211xx block) 12/27/2016 12:01 a.m. – Clothing reported stolen from residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/22/2016 11:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/23/2016 2:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/28/2016 10:15 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen from parking lot.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (42xx block) 12/22/2016 12:00 p.m. – Robbery with a knife at drug store. Money taken from store.
MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PY (19xx bock) 12/13/2016 3:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from office building.
MOUNTSHIRE PL (7xx block) 12/23/2016 11:30 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
OLD HAPPY HILL RD (132xx block) 12/25/2016 1:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Other
OLD STAGE RD (129xx b lock) 12/27/2016 12:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.
PASSAIC AVE (30xx block) 12/21/2016 9:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
PIEDMONT AVE (30xx block) 12/20/2016 4:30 p.m. – Front door entry. Household goods stolen from residence.
PIEDMONT AVE (30xx block) 12/22/2016 12:30 a.m. – Vandalism-Other
PLANET RD (64xx block) 12/29/2016 2:50 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods reported stolen.
QUINNFORD BLV (93xx block) 12/25/2016 12:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession
RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 12/18/2016 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.
REGAL GROVE DR (65xx block) 12/25/2016 11:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
REYMENT RD (21xx block) 12/23/2016 4:50 p.m. – Front door entry. Car was stolen from residence.
RIVER RD (116xx block) 12/22/2016 6:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 12/22/2016 9:30 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.
RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 12/28/2016 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money, firearms, and miscellaneous items reported stolen.
ROBINWOOD DR (76xx block) 12/22/2016 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
RUFFIN MILL RD (12xx block) 11/13/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other
RUFFIN MILL RD (17xx block) 12/26/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
SPRINGLEAF CT (73xx block) 12/25/2016 2:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods, money, and electronics stolen from residence.
TAW ST (73xx block) 12/26/2016 7:19 p.m. – Money stolen from discount store.
W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 12/16/2016 4:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from school building.
WENTWORTH ST (67xx block) 12/29/2016 5:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/22/2016 2:10 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery at a parking log. Money taken from victim.
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/23/2016 12:55 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/28/2016 10:15 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from parking lot.
WILLOWYNDE RD (178xx block) 12/21/2016 4:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.ck) 12/27/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter Jan 11, 2017 0
RECENTLY DECEASED
Obituaries Jan 11, 2017 0
Attached garages
Commentary Jan 11, 2017 0
There’s no place like home
Basketball Jan 11, 2017 0
Finding your fitness equilibrium
Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors
Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2
Tips on Skirting Moskeeters
What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.