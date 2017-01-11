POLICE BLOTTER

ADDINGTON AVE (27xx block) 12/26/2016 7:30 a.m. – Rape-Forcible ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 12/22/2016 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence....

ADDINGTON AVE (27xx block) 12/26/2016 7:30 a.m. – Rape-Forcible

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 12/22/2016 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

ALFALFA LN (23xx block) 12/28/2016 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

AMY CT (148xx block) 12/25/2015 5:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

BACKWATER DR (56xx block) 12/27/2016 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money stolen from vehicle.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (121xx block) 12/15/2016 6:39 a.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.

BERMUDA CROSSROAD LN (123xx block) 12/26/2016 10:35 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

BUCCANEER DR (9xx block) 12/14/2016 8:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

CASTLEBURY DR (34xx block) 12/23/2016 1:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

FESTIVAL PARK PZ (38xx block) 12/21/2016 4:00 p.m.- Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FOSTER AVE (33xx block) 12/23/2016 9:00 a.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

FRIAR RIDGE DR (37xx block) 12/26/2016 4:00 p.m. – Jewelry, electronics, and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

GRASSMERE RD (50xx block) 09/01/2016 12:01 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

GREENWOOD DR (38xx block) 12/18/2016 12:01 a.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

GREYSHIRE DR (8xx block) 12/23/2016 9:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

HAPPY HILL RD (142xx block) 12/25/2016 7:25 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

HILL ST (217xx block) 12/28/2016 11:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

HOPKINS RD (56xx block) 12/22/2016 5:00 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery at an ATM. Money taken from victim.

HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 12/22/2016 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.

HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 12/26/2016 5:30 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.

HYDE PARK DR (41xx block) 12/26/2016 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

INCA DR (45xx block) 12/28/2016 10:30 p.m. –Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

IRON BRIDGE RD (108xx block) 12/26/2016 2:30 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from grocery store.

IRONSIDE DR (66xx block) 12/26/2016 9:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (1125xx block) 12/22/2016 6:15 p.m. – Electronics and miscellaneous items stolen from restaurant.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (56xx block) 12/26/2016 9:16 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at gas station. Money and jewelry taken from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (75xx block) 12/27/2016 9:15 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (92xx block) 12/23/2016 7:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from building.

LAKE CAROLINE CT (64xx block) 12/25/2016 11:00 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

LAKE CHESDIN PY (218xx block) 12/26/2016 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

LANSMILL DR (171xx block) 12/22/2016 9:35 a.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

LARRYVALE DR (25xx block) 12/24/2016 9:00 a.m.- Electronics stolen from residence.

LOST FOREST DR (90xx block) 12/25/2016 10:30 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods, miscellaneous items, and firearms stolen from residence.

MAIN ST (33xx block) 12/20/2016 5:30 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

MANGROVE BAY DR (139xx block) 12/19/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

MANUEL CT (61xx block) 12/15/2016 12:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

MARINA DR (25xx block) 12/23/2016 3:06 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Other

MARNIA DR (23xx block) 12/23/2016 9:40 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at residence. Clothing and money taken from victim.

MARTINGALE RD (27xx block) 12/28/2016 1:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

MATOACA RD (211xx block) 12/27/2016 12:01 a.m. – Clothing reported stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/22/2016 11:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from parking lot.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/23/2016 2:45 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/28/2016 10:15 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen from parking lot.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (42xx block) 12/22/2016 12:00 p.m. – Robbery with a knife at drug store. Money taken from store.

MEADOWVILLE TECHNOLOGY PY (19xx bock) 12/13/2016 3:00 p.m. – Electronics stolen from office building.

MOUNTSHIRE PL (7xx block) 12/23/2016 11:30 p.m. – Unknown door entry. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

OLD HAPPY HILL RD (132xx block) 12/25/2016 1:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Other

OLD STAGE RD (129xx b lock) 12/27/2016 12:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

PASSAIC AVE (30xx block) 12/21/2016 9:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Firearms and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

PIEDMONT AVE (30xx block) 12/20/2016 4:30 p.m. – Front door entry. Household goods stolen from residence.

PIEDMONT AVE (30xx block) 12/22/2016 12:30 a.m. – Vandalism-Other

PLANET RD (64xx block) 12/29/2016 2:50 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Consumable goods reported stolen.

QUINNFORD BLV (93xx block) 12/25/2016 12:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Possession

RAMONA AVE (103xx block) 12/18/2016 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

REGAL GROVE DR (65xx block) 12/25/2016 11:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

REYMENT RD (21xx block) 12/23/2016 4:50 p.m. – Front door entry. Car was stolen from residence.

RIVER RD (116xx block) 12/22/2016 6:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 12/22/2016 9:30 p.m. – Firearms stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (208xx block) 12/28/2016 6:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money, firearms, and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

ROBINWOOD DR (76xx block) 12/22/2016 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

RUFFIN MILL RD (12xx block) 11/13/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vandalism-Other

RUFFIN MILL RD (17xx block) 12/26/2016 4:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

SPRINGLEAF CT (73xx block) 12/25/2016 2:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Consumable goods, money, and electronics stolen from residence.

TAW ST (73xx block) 12/26/2016 7:19 p.m. – Money stolen from discount store.

W HUNDRED RD (36xx block) 12/16/2016 4:30 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from school building.

WENTWORTH ST (67xx block) 12/29/2016 5:30 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/22/2016 2:10 p.m. – Strong-arm robbery at a parking log. Money taken from victim.

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/23/2016 12:55 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

WILLIS RD (23xx block) 12/28/2016 10:15 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from parking lot.

WILLOWYNDE RD (178xx block) 12/21/2016 4:00 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.ck) 12/27/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential