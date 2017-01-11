RECENTLY DECEASED

Beck, Mrs. Polly L., of Chesterfield County, widow of Claude L. Beck. Beale, Mr. William Rudolph “Billy,” 79, of Chester, a Navy veteran, husband of Brenda...

Beck, Mrs. Polly L., of Chesterfield County, widow of Claude L. Beck.

Beale, Mr. William Rudolph “Billy,” 79, of Chester, a Navy veteran, husband of Brenda Carol Beale.

Bicking, Mr. Lee McCaul, 59, of Chesterfield, husband of Ann Edmonds Bicking.

Bowen, Mrs. Marie Worsham, 94, of Chesterfield, widow of Marion Bowen.

Campbell, Mrs. Juanita Johnson, 69, of Chesterfield, wife of Preston Campbell.

Crump, Mr. William McKinley, 94, of Chesterfield.

Drumheller, Mr. Manley Lee, 76, of Chester, a Marine Corps veteran, husband of Doris W. Drumheller.

Elliott, Mrs. Susie Cockram, 107, of North Chesterfield, widow of Paul Austin Elliott.

Fitzgerald, Mrs. Dorothy Bersch, 93, of North Chesterfield, widow of James Christian Bersch and B.C. Fitzgerald.

Gregory, Mrs. Jean W., 78, of Chester, widow of Carl O. Gregory.

Gross, Mrs. Beverly Ann, 81, of Chesterfield, widow of William Gross.

Hancock, Ms. Patsy Ann “Salmon,” 69, of Chesterfield.

Harris, Nova-Lee Brooke , 1, of North Chesterfield, daughter of Logan Harris and Priscilla Placker.

Henderson, Mr. George Edwin, 86, of Chester, an Air Force veteran, husband of Lu Henderson.

Hodge, Mr. Frank Norris, of Chesterfield, husband of Silvia Navidad Guillen Hodge.

Jackson, Mr. Franklin “Bud,” 80, of North Chesterfield, husband of Ellen B. Jackson.

Klaiss, Mr. Martin J. III, 30, of Chesterfield and Palm Beach, Fla., husband of Karyna Klaiss.

Kochuben, Mrs. Mary Jane, 85, of North Chesterfield, widow of William J. Kochuben.

Mackey, Mr. Ernest Lee, 87, of North Chesterfield, a Korean War-era Naval Reserve veteran, husband of Jane Mackey.

Matthews, Mr. Thurman Linwood, 85, of North Chesterfield, an Air Force veteran, widower of Charlsie Matthews.

Melvin, Mrs. Martha Ruiz, 62, of North Chesterfield, wife of Floyd Melvin Jr.

Norris, Ms. Carol Ann Eastridge, 71, of Matoaca.

Pastorfield, Mr. William Bruce Sr., 92, of Chesterfield, widower of Shirley Pastorfield.

Qualls, Mrs. Judith Ann “Penny,” 75, of Chesterfield, wife of James Qualls.

Tingle, Mrs. Nancy E., 77, of North Chesterfield, wife of John Tingle.

Tucker, Mrs. Rose Marie Tatu, 70, of Chesterfield, wife of Martin J. Tucker.