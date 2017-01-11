Riley Hunt to Represent Team USA in the Apeldoorn 2017 Softball tour in the Netherlands.

Riley Hunt, a local Softball student-athlete from Matoaca High School and plays for the Ironbridge Breeze Fastpitch team has been selected by STUDENTathleteWorld to...

Riley Hunt, a local Softball student-athlete from Matoaca High School and plays for the Ironbridge Breeze Fastpitch team has been selected by STUDENTathleteWorld to represent the United States in the 2017 Softball tour an International Sporting Competition to be held in Apeldoorn, Netherlands in July 2017.

Student-athletes are chosen for the team based on a combination of their athletic ability as well as their academics, leadership ability, and character. The trip includes not only the international sport competition but also sightseeing and opportunities for personal growth and leadership development through international travel.

For more information on STUDENTathleteWorld, please visit www.STUDENTathleteWorldTours.com.