Adult continuing education registration for spring classes opens

Chesterfield County Public Schools Adult Continuing Education opens registration at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 for the spring semester. Through the Adult Continuing Education Office,...

Chesterfield County Public Schools Adult Continuing Education opens registration at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 9 for the spring semester. Through the Adult Continuing Education Office, Chesterfield County Public Schools offers many opportunities in workforce training, GED preparation, enrichment and English for Speakers of Other Languages. New this year, various classes will be available to all ages when co-enrolled with an adult.

Chesterfield County residents and nonresidents can register online at ace.mychesterfieldschools.com or in person from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Adult Continuing Education Office at the Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse, 10101 Courthouse Road. Chesterfield County residents who are 60 or older are eligible for discounted fees for some adult ed classes through the Super Senior Passport program.

Class details are available at ace.mychesterfieldschools.com, and class catalogs are available for pickup in Chesterfield County libraries. If you have questions about Adult Continuing Education, call 768-6140.