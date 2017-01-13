Trending
Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

State News January 13, 2017 Capital News Service 0

scroll131
By Mary Lee Clark Capital News Service RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark Herring, backed by Democratic legislators and interfaith leaders, said Friday he will... Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

By Mary Lee Clark

Capital News Service

RICHMOND – Attorney General Mark Herring, backed by Democratic legislators and interfaith leaders, said Friday he will seek to broaden the state’s definition of “hate crime” to cover gender identity, sexual orientation and disability.

“Too many Virginians and folks all around the country have been targeted by a criminal simply because of who they are,” Herring said at a press conference.

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK HERRING

VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARK HERRING

State law defines a hate crime as “any illegal act directed against any persons or their property because of those persons’ race, religion, or national origin.”

Del. Richard Sullivan, D-Arlington, is sponsoring a bill (HB 1702) to add sexual orientation and gender identification to that definition. Sen. Barbara Favola, D-Arlington, plans to offer a similar measure in the Senate.

The expanded state definition would better match the federal definition of a hate crime, which includes race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender and gender identity.

LBGT advocates praised the efforts to broaden Virginia’s hate crimes law.

“Hate crimes against gay and transgender hatecrimesindividuals are a pervasive issue and make people fear to live in their own communities,” said James Parrish, executive director of Equality Virginia.

“Expanding hate crime laws to include sexual orientation and gender identity sends a message that violence against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people isn’t OK. Anti-gay hate crimes are the third most frequent kind of hate crimes in America, and there is, however, overwhelming public support for inclusive hate crimes laws.”

Herring also will seek legislation enabling his office to use the commonwealth’s network of multi-jurisdictional grand juries to investigate suspected hate crimes and take legal action against perpetrators. The network reaches about 100 localities and will give prosecutors more tools and resources for pursuing hate crimes.

Favola and Del. Lamont Bagby, D-Richmond, plan to sponsor that legislation.

At the news conference, Herring and other speakers said they are wary about President-elect Donald Trump’s commitment to enforcing hate crime laws.

“For decades, the U.S Department of Justice and its civil rights division has been one of the most important forces for protecting Americans and Virginians from hate and discrimination,” Herring said. “It is my sincere hope that the new administration and attorney general will continue that bipartisan tradition, but to be honest, I am concerned.”

Rabbi Jack Moline, president of the Interfaith Alliance, echoed that concern. He said it is now up to the states to step up and protect minority communities.

“Hate crimes are not attacks against individuals,” Moline said. “They are attacks on entire communities, meant to strike fear and intimidation in the hearts of all members of a given group. Interfaith Alliance applauds Attorney General Herring’s efforts to protect Virginians and set a national standard for hate crime prevention.”

Other groups supporting the initiative include the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, the Anti-Defamation League and the All Dulles Area Muslim Society, the state’s largest mosque/Muslim community.

Nationwide, there were 5,850 hate crime incidents in 2015, according to the latest FBI statistics. More than half were motivated by a bias based on race, ethnicity or ancestry, about one-fifth by religious bias and almost one-fifth by sexual orientation bias.

The FBI said 158 hate crime incidents were reported in Virginia in 2015. Two-thirds were motivated by a bias based on race, ethnicity or ancestry, 15 percent by religious bias and 15 percent by sexual orientation bias.

Hate crimes in Virginia increased 21 percent from 2014 to 2015, Herring said. He said he wants to be ready if the federal government retreats from pursuing hate crimes.

“If the new administration chooses to step back from its responsibilities from hate crimes even an inch, Virginians’ rights will still be protected in the communities they call home,” Herring said.

David Chapman, interim executive minister of the Baptist General Convention of Virginia, said he regrets that “measures like this are necessary” in 2017. “I firmly believe you can’t legislate morality, that it takes good people standing together to oppose evil and block its advancements.”

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Precious gifts across two hemispheres

Precious gifts across two hemispheres Hot

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Riley Hunt to Represent Team USA in the Apeldoorn 2017 Softball tour in the Netherlands.

Softball Jan 11, 2017 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

Finding your fitness equilibrium

Health Jan 11, 2017 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Jan 11, 2017 0

Virginia Democratic Leaders Rally for Obamacare

State News Jan 16, 2017 0

In Step with the Women’s March, Richmond Takes to the Streets  

Uncategorized Jan 16, 2017 0

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

Virginia Attorney General Seeks to Expand Hate Crime Definition

State News Jan 13, 2017 0

Black Legislators Seek to Protect Education Funding

State News Jan 12, 2017 0

That was then… John Randolph

That was then… John Randolph

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Precious gifts across two hemispheres

Precious gifts across two hemispheres Hot

Community Jan 12, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Use your imagination throw some bling in your garden

Life's a Garden May 26, 2016 1

Elizabeth Davis MS triumphs in “The Lion King, Jr”

Elizabeth Davis MS triumphs in “The Lion King, Jr”

Schools Apr 13, 2016 1

NEXT LEVEL

NEXT LEVEL

Sports Jan 11, 2017 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831