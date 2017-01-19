NEXT LEVEL
January 19, 2017 Josh Mathews
Gilliam was a great Skyhawk in her day on and off the court, and excelled at Cape Fear Community College in order to earn a scholarship to finish up her hoops career at Longwood. The results for the Lancers have proved she was a good investment.
The 6-0 forward has averaged 9.2 points per game (2nd on team) and 6.4 rebounds (1st on team) and has helped Longwood to three wins in what has been a tough season for the Lancers. In an 88-77 victory over Delaware State on December 28, Gilliamhit 8 of 9 shots en route to an 18-point, eight-rebound performance.
DIANE ASHBYJanuary 19, 2017 #1 Author
CONGRATS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK. MY GRANDSON WILL GRADUATE IN JUNE FROM L C BIRD AND WILL ATTEND VA TECH MY NEICE IS A LONGWOOD COLLEGE GRADUATE. BE BLESS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK AND I WILL BE FOLLOWING YOU.