NEXT LEVEL

BasketballSports January 19, 2017 Josh Mathews 1

Gilliam was a great Skyhawk in her day on and off the court, and excelled at Cape Fear Community College in order to earn...
boni Gilliam, BASKETBALL L.C. Bird High School Senior at Longwood University

boni Gilliam, BASKETBALL
L.C. Bird High School
Senior at Longwood University

Gilliam was a great Skyhawk in her day on and off the court, and excelled at Cape Fear Community College in order to earn a scholarship to finish up her hoops career at Longwood. The results for the Lancers have proved she was a good investment.

The 6-0 forward has averaged 9.2 points per game (2nd on team) and 6.4 rebounds (1st on team) and has helped Longwood to three wins in what has been a tough season for the Lancers. In an 88-77 victory over Delaware State on December 28, Gilliamhit 8 of 9 shots en route to an 18-point, eight-rebound performance.

  • DIANE ASHBY

    January 19, 2017 #1 Author

    CONGRATS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK. MY GRANDSON WILL GRADUATE IN JUNE FROM L C BIRD AND WILL ATTEND VA TECH MY NEICE IS A LONGWOOD COLLEGE GRADUATE. BE BLESS KEEP UP THE GOOD WORK AND I WILL BE FOLLOWING YOU.

    Reply

