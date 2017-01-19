POLICE BLOTTER

BAYVIEW DR (52xx block) 01/04/2017 4:10 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence. BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 12/30/2016 10:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a...

BAYVIEW DR (52xx block) 01/04/2017 4:10 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 12/30/2016 10:45 p.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

BEN FRY DR (127xx block) 12/25/2016 5:00 p.m. – Front window entry. Jewelry and miscellaneous property reported stolen.

BONNIE BRAE RD (48xx block) 12/31/2016 4:00 a.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronics, jewelry, money, and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

BRANNER PL (124xx block) 01/04/2017 2:50 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

BRENTWOOD CR (30xx block) 01/06/2017 6:30 p.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

BRIDGESIDE DR (53xx block) 12/31/2016 5:00 p.m. – Household goods stolen from residence.

BURNT OAK CR (50xx block) 01/02/2017 11:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 01/06/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

CENTRALIA RD (64xx block) 12/30/2016 4:15 p.m. – Pocket picking. Money and miscellaneous items were stolen.

CHESTER GARDEN CR (112xx block) 12/24/2016 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

CHESTNUT HILL RD (126xx block) 01/04/2017 8:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side window entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

CLEAR SPRINGS LN (15xx block) 01/01/2017 7:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

COGBILL RD (37xx block) 12/30/2016 5:00 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

COLE MILL RD (97xx block) 12/29/2016 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property reported stolen from residence.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 01/03/2017 12:15 p.m. – Vandalism at a school building.

CREEK RUN DR (65xx block) 01/05/2017 6:50 a.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Electronics stolen from vehicle.

ECOFF AVE (50xx block) 12/23/2016 12:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from construction site.

ENGLISH WELLS WY (196xx block) 12/30/2016 5:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

FALLLING CREEK AVE (28xx block) 12/30/2016 9:30 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

FINWORTH LN (82xx block) 12/16/2016 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from residence.

FIRETHORNE CT (36xx block) 12/31/2016 5:00 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

GOYNE LP (28xx block) 01/06/2017 10:00 p.m. – Clothing stolen from residence.

GREYMONT LN (5xx block) 01/06/2017 6:29 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

GREYSHIRE DR (8xx block) 12/27/2016 8:30 a.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

HARROWGATE RD (155xx block) 12/30/2016 11:45 a.m. – Vandalism to a mailbox.

HICKORY RD (53xx block) 01/04/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (47xx block) 01/03/2017 12:45 p.m. – Electronics stolen from residence.

HOPKINS RD (56xx block) 01/01/2017 6:20 p.m. – Vandalism to a restaurant.

HOPKINS RD (94xx block) 01/08/2017 2:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Money and miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 01/03/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

HUNTINGCREEK DR (58xx block) 12/01/2016 8:00 a.m. – Rear door entry. Jewelry reported stolen from residence.

IDA AVE (28xx block) 12/25/2016 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

IRON BRIDGE PZ (120xx block) 01/05/2017 3:40 p.m. – Consumable goods stolen from department store.

IRON BRIDGE RD (64xx block) 01/04/2017 6:45 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (158xx block) 01/08/2017 5:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (61xx block) 12/30/2016 3:10 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler) around a convenience store.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 01/01/2017 12:35 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (64xx block) 01/06/2017 4:00 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at residence. Money stolen from victim.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (65xx block) 12/31/2016 8:05 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (91xx block) 12/30/2016 5:00 p.m.. – Vehicle parts stolen from dealership.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (99xx block) 11/01/2015 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

KEEL DR (129xx block) 01/01/2017 8:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

LANSMILL DR (171xx block) 12/31/2016 9:00 a.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

MANGOWOOD DR (26xx bloc) 01/08/2017 1:30 p.m. – Money stolen from residence.

MARINA DR (22xx block) 12/31/2016 9:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Household goods stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 01/03/2017 7:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (31xx block) 12/19/2016 5:00 p.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (34xx block) 01/01/2017 9:30 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm on a roadway. A 2002 gray/silver Honda was stolen from victim along with clothing, electronics, and miscellaneous items.

MERIDIAN AVE (158xx block) 01/04/2017 5:15 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

MOUNTCLAIR RD (29xx block) 01/03/2017 5:15 p.m. – Front door entry. No items reported stolen.

MOUNTSHIRE PL (7xx block) 12/29/2016 3:41 a.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

OAK BLUFF TL (123xx block) 01/05/2017 8:00 a.m. – Consumable goods stolen from residence.

OLD BERMUDA HUNDRED RD (24xx block) 12/26/2016 9:00 a.m. – Consumable goods and jewelry stolen from residence.

PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 12/30/2016 10:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

PLANET RD (64xx block) 01/05/2017 8:10 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

REDWATER CREEK RD (124xx block) 01/01/2017 9:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from vehicle.

REEDY BRANCH RD (105xx block) 01/04/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism to a motor vehicle.

RIVER ROCK DR (19xx block) 12/29/2016 3:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

RIVERTERRACE RD (209xx block) 12/31/2016 5:00 p.m. – Side window entry. Electronics, money, and miscellaneous property reported stolen.

ROCK HILL RD (123xx block) 01/05/2017 4:00 p.m. – Money and miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

ROTHCHILD DR (5xx block) 01/05/2017 6:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

RUDDY CREEK DR (66xx block) 01/05/2017 5:00 p.m. – Money stolen from vehicle.

SARA KAY DR (57xx block) 11/15/2016 12:01 a.m. – Firearms reported stolen from residence.

SPRUCEWOOD AVE (50xx block) 01/05/2017 10:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

STARBOARD DR (128xx block) 12/31/2016 2:15 p.m. – Vandalism to a residence.

STILTON DR (111xx block) 01/01/2017 7:30 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

SYLVANIA PL (32xx block) 12/31/2016 12:30 a.m. – Money stolen from residence.

TARRIS LN (37xx block) 01/02/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

TEMPLE AVE (191xx block) 12/31/2016 11:30 a.m. – Front door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

THIRD AVE (209xx block) 01/01/2017 10:20 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

TIMSBERRY CR (153xx block) 01/02/2017 10:00 a.m. – Electronics stolen from building.

VININGS DR (57xx block) 12/31/2016 12:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

WATER OAK CT (90xx block) 12/26/2016 7:00 p.m. – Attempted Larceny-From Motor Vehicles

WILLESDEN RD (46xx block) 01/08/2017 8:10 p.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WINFREE ST (126xx block) 01/05/2017 6:30 a.m. – Rear door entry. Firearms and electronics stolen from residence.