Tech Center open house Saturday

Schools February 1, 2017 Press Release 0

Discover 37 career-education options available to Chesterfield County high school students during the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center (CTC) Open House on Saturday from 1p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Courthouse, 10101 Courthouse Road, and from 2-4 p.m. at the Chesterfield Career and Technical Center @ Hull, 13900 Hull Street Rd.

Parents, students, and the public are invited to participate in a self-guided tour of the facilities to learn more about the career opportunities at the technical centers. CTC teachers, students, and business and industry representatives will provide information through demonstrations, explanations, and handouts on the educational and employment opportunities for each of the programs.

Through the technical center, students can enroll in a technical program and still maintain a college preparatory schedule. Students have the ability to graduate with a high school diploma, along with marketable skills, real-job experience, and the academic background necessary to apply for college admission. In many CTC programs, students can earn tuition-free college credits from John Tyler Community College while simultaneously earning high school graduation credits.

Courses available at CTC@Hull include: advanced CAD and modeling, baking and pastry arts, barbering, culinary arts, environmental biotechnologies (honors), firefighting, global logistics and enterprise systems (honors), homeland security, mechatronics (honors), nurses aide, physical and occupational therapy and veterinary science. Courses available at CTC@Courthouse include: A+/Cisco (honors), automotive collision repair and refinish, automotive technology, baking and pastry arts, child development, commercial photography, computer systems technology, cosmetology, criminal justice, culinary arts, dental occupations, digital arts and design and 3D animation, electricity, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), landscaping and turf management, legal systems administration, medical assistant, medical biotechnologies (honors), medical systems administration, nail technician, oracle, plumbing and pipefitting, precision machining technology (honors), practical nursing (honors), residential carpentry, urban farming and veterinary science (honors).

