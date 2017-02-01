Trending
Juguetazo brightens the day for over 2,000 children Juguetazo brightens the day for over 2,000 children

Juguetazo brightens the day for over 2,000 children

CommunityEvents February 1, 2017 Becky Wright 0

front320
Eyes were sparkling and grins were wide on the 2,000 children who gathered for El Juguetazo, a celebration of the Epiphany held Jan. 14,... Juguetazo brightens the day for over 2,000 children

Eyes were sparkling and grins were wide on the 2,000 children who gathered for El Juguetazo, a celebration of the Epiphany held Jan. 14, at L.C. Bird High School.

“A snowstorm caused a delay for the annual event, originally scheduled for Jan. 7,” said Juan Santacoloma, Multicultural Liaison for Chesterfield County.

Three-Kings_3-(1)The event provides at least one new toy for each child in a low-income family.
In the Bible, the Three Kings Gaspar, Melchior and Balthazar, visited the baby Jesus bearing gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Volunteers representing the Three Kings give gifts to the children.

For many in Spain and Latin America, the El Juguetaza Day, celebrated Jan. 6, is very important. For many Latin American youths, the kings, not Santa, are the star gift givers of the season.

No tax dollars are used, Santacoloma explained, and no violent toys are given.

“We had an outpouring of volunteers,” said Lupe McCloud. “Over 30 volunteers from Cosby School and about 10 more from other schools helped.”

Grown-ups also pitched in and vendors, and Chesterfield County police officers were also on hand.

“At one point, we ran out of toys,” said McCloud, “and we went to the store and purchased some more so every child got a gift.”
The first Juguetazo in the county, was held at Harry G. Daniels Park in 2005. After four years it was moved to L.C. Bird.

Donations are always needed. “We don’t accept cash gifts,” said Santacoloma. “We ask for toys and gift cards.”

The event is organized by Chesterfield County’s Multicultural Liaison Office along with Richmond Multicultural Affairs Office and the TV station WZTD-LD, a Telemundo affiliate.

This year’s sponsors are Anthem HealthKeepers, SunTrust, the Meade Law Firm and Toys for Tots.

This was the event’s 13th year. For more information or to make a donation, contact Juan Santacoloma, Chesterfield County Multicultural

Liaison, 796-7085 or santacoloma@chesterfield.gov.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Here we grow

Here we grow Hot

Economic Development Jul 20, 2016 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

POLICE BLOTTER

For the Record Jan 19, 2017 0

Lowered cash proffers could mean more building or souped up amenities

Development Jan 6, 2017 0

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida

Central Virginia Hurricanes blow through Florida

Football Dec 23, 2015 0

Charmaine Crowell-White keeping oral history alive

Charmaine Crowell-White keeping oral history alive

Community Feb 1, 2017 0

New glasses bring smiles

New glasses bring smiles

Community Feb 1, 2017 0

Tech Center open house Saturday

Schools Feb 1, 2017 0

MBK’s Jeter, Giles commit

Football Feb 1, 2017 0

Jones nets 1000th career point

Jones nets 1000th career point

Basketball Feb 1, 2017 0

Chester intersection of Bright Hope and Richmond Petersburg railways

History Feb 1, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

L.C. Bird Sports Hall of Fame Committee announces 2016 inductees

Sports May 26, 2016 1

NEXT LEVEL

NEXT LEVEL

Basketball Jan 19, 2017 1

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

RE: Jazz Band at Trump Stump

Letter to the Editor Jul 22, 2015 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831