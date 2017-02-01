MBK’s Jeter, Giles commit

Meadowbrook is used to putting players in college; Monarchs are littered all over the state at all levels, from junior colleges to Division I....

Two more will join the college ranks: Dre Giles, a defensive and offensive lineman, committed to Campbell of the Big South and Jordan Jeter, a wide receiver, will take his talents to UVA-Wise.

Both committed after visits this past weekend. Meadowbrook coach Adam Tiller weighed in on both of his recent pledges.

“Campbell is just the right fit for Dre,” said Tiller. “Great academics and a beautiful campus, they are starting to build a good football tradition, it’s a win-win.”

“Jeter had the Wise offer since the beginning of the year. [They] showed him a lot of love and they are getting a hidden gem with D-1 talent,” Tiller added.

Giles, a 6-3 senior weighing 270 pounds, has good speed for a defensive lineman and runs a 5.0 in the 40-yard dash. In his first full season of football, Giles was outstanding. He was selected as second team All-Conference, and he posted big numbers with 45 tackles, eight sacks, an interception, a touchdown, and four forced fumbles this year.

“From the time we pulled up, Campbell showed my family and [me] nothing but love and the utmost respect,” said Giles. “They are very family oriented and their football team is on the rise.”

Jeter, a 6-3, 190-pounder, was a lead-by-example type for Meadowbrook, doing most of his talking on the field. In 2016, he hauled in 45 receptions for 490 yards and eight touchdowns. Over his two varsity seasons, he totaled 80 catches for 915 yards and 12 touchdowns. While not the fastest receiver on the field, his speed has improved but it’s his hands and work ethic that attracted UVA-Wise to the Monarchs senior.

“I chose UVA-Wise because of how they were really interested in me and I was interested in them,” said Jeter. “When I went for my official visit on Saturday, they made me feel like family and told me I was the number-one wide receiver they were looking for,” he continued. “The whole staff just made me feel welcome and that it was the right place for me.”

With National Signing Day about two weeks away, you may see some more activity for Meadowbrook.Michael Crewe Jr., Tireck Jenkins, Jesson McCray, Jordyn Hunter, and Daequan Young all have the potential to become college athletes.