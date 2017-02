Dec. 9 was an exciting and proud day for the Louth family. They attended their grandson’s graduation for army training in Fort Benning, Ga....

Dec. 9 was an exciting and proud day for the Louth family. They attended their grandson’s graduation for army training in Fort Benning, Ga. and the Village News traveled along. Pictured with Pvt. Michael Ethan Louth are his grandparents Ray and Joan Louth.