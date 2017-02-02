Picture of the week

Virginia State University Music Education major Kristian Ruffis pump out some sounds on his trombone last week at the Bermuda Crossroads Shopping Center. For...

Virginia State University Music Education major Kristian Ruffis pump out some sounds on his trombone last week at the Bermuda Crossroads Shopping Center. For customers going into the shops, the music added additional pleasantries to the warm sunny day.

He and a friend was were in the area and stopped by the center. “I just wanted to come outside and play music,” he said. “It feels good.”

