Picture of the Week February 2, 2017

front323
Virginia State University Music Education major Kristian Ruffis pump out some sounds on his trombone last week at the Bermuda Crossroads Shopping Center.

Virginia State University Music Education major Kristian Ruffis pump out some sounds on his trombone last week at the Bermuda Crossroads Shopping Center. For customers going into the shops, the music added additional pleasantries to the warm sunny day.

picture-of-the-weekHe and a friend was were in the area and stopped by the center. “I just wanted to come outside and play music,” he said. “It feels good.”
Have a picture of the week? Send us a high res with info to news@villagenewsonline.com

