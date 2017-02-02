Trending

Results of multi-agency aggressive driving enforcement

Police February 2, 2017 Press Release 0

CHESTERFIELD – Aggressive driving continues to be a problem on many highways across the Commonwealth. Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City,...

Road-Rage-682x282-(1)CHESTERFIELD – Aggressive driving continues to be a problem on many highways across the Commonwealth. Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City, Henrico County and Virginia State police have completed a second aggressive driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway. This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Richmond, and Henrico is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving. Police officers and troopers again worked together last Thursday to actively address this problem.

The operation resulted in stopping a total of 147 vehicles from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In total, 140 summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses. Additionally, two fugitives were apprehended and seven narcotic-related arrests were made.
Officers and troopers will continue these efforts on Chippenham Parkway and other major highways.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments
Students come first in Bermuda schools

Students come first in Bermuda schools Hot

Schools Feb 1, 2017 0

Making the wheels go round and round

Making the wheels go round and round Hot

Board of Supervisors Feb 1, 2017 0

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Here we grow

Here we grow Hot

Economic Development Jul 20, 2016 0

Chester intersection of Bright Hope and Richmond Petersburg railways

History Feb 1, 2017 0

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative

Sports Backers Supports Bike/Trail Intiative Hot

Chesterfield Government Nov 13, 2015 1

House panel shelves bill to help ‘suitcase children’

State News Feb 3, 2017 0

Senator is ‘shocked’ to think money buys influence

Senator is ‘shocked’ to think money buys influence

State News Feb 3, 2017 0

Presidential candidates won’t have to release tax returns

State News Feb 3, 2017 0

Bill to defund Planned Parenthood advances

State News Feb 3, 2017 0

POTTER’S PATH

POTTER’S PATH

Community Feb 2, 2017 0

Remember when…A Great White Oak

Remember when…A Great White Oak

Community Feb 2, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

Local Eats: Hunan Garden is Human Delight

Local Eats: Hunan Garden is Human Delight

Local Eats Jan 6, 2016 6

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Skyhawks beating top competition, are 13-0

Basketball Feb 1, 2017 1

MBK’s Jeter, Giles commit

Football Feb 1, 2017 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831