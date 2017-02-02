Results of multi-agency aggressive driving enforcement

CHESTERFIELD – Aggressive driving continues to be a problem on many highways across the Commonwealth. Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City,...

CHESTERFIELD – Aggressive driving continues to be a problem on many highways across the Commonwealth. Chesterfield County Police in conjunction with the Richmond City, Henrico County and Virginia State police have completed a second aggressive driving enforcement operation on Chippenham Parkway. This primary roadway that traverses Chesterfield, Richmond, and Henrico is often the subject of complaints from community members about speeding and aggressive driving. Police officers and troopers again worked together last Thursday to actively address this problem.

The operation resulted in stopping a total of 147 vehicles from Parham Road to Interstate 95. In total, 140 summonses were issued for a variety of traffic-related offenses. Additionally, two fugitives were apprehended and seven narcotic-related arrests were made.

Officers and troopers will continue these efforts on Chippenham Parkway and other major highways.