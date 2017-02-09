2017 Dale Ring of Champions inductees

Braxton Byerson Class of 2007 Byerson was a four-year letterman in basketball. He earned first team All-Metro in his junior and senior seasons and...

Braxton Byerson

Class of 2007

Byerson was a four-year letterman in basketball. He earned first team All-Metro in his junior and senior seasons and was the Central District Player of the Year in 2006. Braxton went on to play his college basketball at Virginia Union, where he was named First Team All-CIAA in 2008, 2009 ,and 2010. He averaged 21 points per game in his senior season and was All-Academic all of his four years at Virginia Union. His brothers Brad and Brandon were also stars at Thomas Dale.



Bob Horning

Class of XX

While Horning wasn’t here in Chester to accept his honor (he’s a teacher in China), it doesn’t make it any less of an honor. His daughter, Cathy Martin accepted on his behalf. Horning is credited with founding the Dale Wrestling Club, and he coached from 1980-91, founding the moniker “BAGUBA” that’s still used today. He coached the Knights to seven Central District titles and two regional championships, and he had a career record of 144-46-6. He coached 32 individual district champions, 13 regional champs, and three state champs.

Ronnie Womack

Class of 1965

Along with being in the first class to graduate from the existing high school building, Womack built an impressive athletic resume at Thomas Dale, winning 12 varsity letters. Four came in baseball, three in basketball, three in football, and two in track. He was voted the best athlete in his class in 1965 for his prowess on the gridiron and hardwood. He was All Tri-City in 1964 and 1965 and led the area in scoring in both of those years. He was Thomas Dale’s all-time leading scorer until 1970.

Chip Karpus

Class of 1966

Like Womack, Karpus was a letterman in multiple sports – basketball, football, and baseball. The son of legendary Thomas Dale coach Ed Karpus, after who the field is named, he did most of his damage on the football field. As a junior; he led the nation in punting average, and in his senior season he was a first team All-Central District quarterback and runner-up for All-Metro player of the year. Karpus earned All-Central District honors in baseball for three seasons and was honorable mention all state for two seasons.

Dale East

Class of 1975

It’s said that East symbolized the toughness characterized by the Knights’ defense under legendary coach Ed Karpus. During his junior year, he was named first team All Tri-City, All-Central District, All-Metro, and All-Central Region. During his senior season, he improved on his feat and added a first team All-State honor to his name. He participated in Virginia’s prestigious All-Star Game the year after.

Brandon Joyner

Class of 2006

Joyner had a monster senior season in 2006; he was named first team All-Central District, and Player of the Year for volleyball. He was also named All-Metro, player of the year and All-Region and State player of the year. He went onto play collegiately at George Mason, where coaches named him an honorable mention All-American. He’s gone on to play professional volleyball in Finland, Slovakia, and Sweden, and he is currently playing professionally in the beach-based National Volleyball League.