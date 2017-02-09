Rested Dogpound

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful and rested world of the Dogpound. Here is hoping you had a nice long weekend, since it...

Hello and welcome back to the wonderful and rested world of the Dogpound. Here is hoping you had a nice long weekend, since it will be a while before we see another one. As for me…I am still writing these articles ahead of time, since I plan to take a few days off and do some traveling to go visit my oldest daughter. Most of my vacations of late have been long three-day weekends, where I take a Friday off to make it a four-day week. This time, I am flying on Thursday and returning the following Tuesday. I have not flown in a while, so it will be an interesting experience to see if things have gotten better or worse in our airports. Just in case, I will make sure I have a very clean pair of underwear on. LOL As a belated side-bar…I am really ready for the vacation after today. The Internet connection on our side of the plant went AWOL, and it took them all day to get it fixed. Ever try to make eight hours pass at work with a broken computer and no smartphone? It is very frustrating and boring as all get out!

THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK

Vacation – A period of travel and relaxation when you take twice the clothes and half the money you need.

VISITING THE DOCTOR

A man goes to see the doctor because he has a sore throat. The nurse tells him to take his shirt and pants off and sit on the bench in the hall. The man tries to protest, but the nurse doesn’t listen, repeats the same orders, and leaves the area. The man complies with her orders and joins another half-naked man sitting on the bench. The man starts complaining to the man already sitting there that he only has a sore throat and doesn’t understand why he has to take his clothes off. The man who was already sitting on the bench looks at the other man and says, “You think that’s bad! I’m just here to pay my bill.”

QUICKIES

• As a mother was bribing her little boy with a quarter so he would behave, she said, “Why do I always have to pay you to be good; why can’t you be good for nothing like your father?” – Anonymous

• I have always wished for my computer to be as easy to use as my telephone; my wish has come true because I can no longer figure out how to use my telephone.”

– Bjarne Stroustrup

• Ideas won’t work unless ‘ You’ do.

•You lie the loudest when you lie to yourself.

•One thing you can’t recycle is wasted time.

• The heaviest thing you can carry is a grudge.

• A sharp tongue can cut your own throat.

• One thing you can give and still keep….is your word.

OK folks…short and sweet but I need to pack for my big vacation. As always, be good, do good, play safe and remember, we all need some down time…leave the electronics at home. JR