Call Federal credit union’s new location in the Kroger Marketplace center has no tellers. A coffee bar just off the entrance sets the stage...

Call Federal credit union’s new location in the Kroger Marketplace center has no tellers. A coffee bar just off the entrance sets the stage for conversation on two sofas in front of a large wall-size touch-screen monitor. Members may also choose one of the table tops large enough for

CEO ROGER BALL OFFICIALLY OPENS CALL FEDERAL WITH HELP FROM LEFT: J.T. BLAU, JOHN WEST, JOANNA MC VICKER, BILL THOMSON, ROBER BALL, ANITA DUNN, MARY SANDERFORD, NANCY STEPHENS AND GEORGE KITE.

a couple of laptops; either setting offers members a warm, welcoming banking experience where bankers and customers can talk about loan options and bank services. There is also an in-lobby ATM that will issue $1 and $5 bills.

The second retail-style branch of the credit union celebrated this new location with a ribbon-cutting event Thursday, allowing their partners and surrounding businesses to tour the branch, meet the staff, and enjoy coffee and pastries.

Roger Ball, president and CEO of Call Federal and a Chester resident, welcomed members and guests during the ribbon cutting ceremony. “The environment of our retail location allows us to have a conversation [with our members and potential members] and form relationships.”
Joanna McVicker, also a Chester resident and a graduate of L.C. Bird High School is the branch manager. “If you live, work, worship, or volunteer in the area, you can be a member,” she said. “We don’t want to be just transactional, we want you to come in, sit with us, have a cup of coffee, and really get to know you. We want to uncover how we can help you to reach your financial goals.”

The credit union also has financial counselors available to meet with members who have different dreams they would like to reach; becoming financially independent, buying a home, building their credit and improving their credit are a few areas with which counselor may help. They also conduct workshops in the community.

“We help members decide and determine what is best for them,” said Scott Gregory, one of three trained financial counselors. “We don’t dictate goals, we help people and meet them where they are and help them get to where they want to be.”

Call Federal had a soft opening three weeks ago, and the grand opening for its members and the public is this Saturday, Feb, 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Attendees can enjoy free pizza, giveaways including cash door prizes of $50 every 30 minutes, and activities for the whole family.

Call Federal credit union was founded in 1962 by employees of Philip Morris. Today, it is a $350 million, community-oriented financial institution serving the diverse needs of the Richmond region. There are six metro Richmond locations and numerous ATM locations in the area and around the U.S. where Call Federal cards are accepted.

