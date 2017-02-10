RECENTLY DECEASED
Obituaries February 10, 2017 VN Staff 0
Boyle, Mr. Joseph Clennie, 31, of Chesterfield.
Burch, Mr. Waller Price III, 77, of Chesterfield, widower of Jean Meredith Burch.
Chappell, Mrs. Eleanor Toler, 84, of Chesterfield, widow of Lloyd H. Chappell Sr.
Clayton, Mr. Daryl Wade, 60, of Chester.
Collazo, Mr. Antonio Gilbert, 77, of Chester, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and Vietnam War veteran, husband of Cecile Collazo.
Dryden, Mrs. Nellie Hester, 82, of North Chesterfield, widow of Cecil Dryden.
Fleming, Ms. Frances Redford, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of Andrew Fleming.
Mason, Mr. James Australia Jr., 47, of Chesterfield, husband of Alonna Allen Mason.
Moore, Mr. James L., 81, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Cheryl Eastman Moore.
Osborne, Mr. Kenneth Bruce, 87, of Chesterfield, widower of Wilma Thomas Osborne.
Richardson, Mr. Thurman Jr., 58, of North Chesterfield, widower of Cathy M. Richardson.
Walker, Mr. Harry H., 84, of Matoaca, widower of Billie F. Walker.
Wilson, Mrs. Shirley Eleanor, 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Tony Wilson.
