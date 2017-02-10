Trending

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries February 10, 2017 VN Staff 0

Boyle, Mr. Joseph Clennie, 31, of Chesterfield. Burch, Mr. Waller Price III, 77, of Chesterfield, widower of Jean Meredith Burch. Chappell, Mrs. Eleanor Toler, 84, of...

Boyle, Mr. Joseph Clennie, 31, of Chesterfield.
Burch, Mr. Waller Price III, 77, of Chesterfield, widower of Jean Meredith Burch.
Chappell, Mrs. Eleanor Toler, 84, of Chesterfield, widow of Lloyd H. Chappell Sr.
Clayton, Mr. Daryl Wade, 60, of Chester.
Collazo, Mr. Antonio Gilbert, 77, of Chester, a retired Air Force chief master sergeant and Vietnam War veteran, husband of Cecile Collazo.
Dryden, Mrs. Nellie Hester, 82, of North Chesterfield, widow of Cecil Dryden.
Fleming, Ms. Frances Redford, 93, of Chesterfield, widow of Andrew Fleming.
Mason, Mr. James Australia Jr., 47, of Chesterfield, husband of Alonna Allen Mason.
Moore, Mr. James L., 81, of South Chesterfield, an Army veteran, husband of Cheryl Eastman Moore.
Osborne, Mr. Kenneth Bruce, 87, of Chesterfield, widower of Wilma Thomas Osborne.
Richardson, Mr. Thurman Jr., 58, of North Chesterfield, widower of Cathy M. Richardson.
Walker, Mr. Harry H., 84, of Matoaca, widower of Billie F. Walker.
Wilson, Mrs. Shirley Eleanor, 88, of North Chesterfield, widow of Tony Wilson.

Add a comment

No comments so far.

Be first to leave comment below.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular Recent Comments

Iron Bridge Road corridor hitting a growth spurt

Economic Development Sep 7, 2016 0

Senator is ‘shocked’ to think money buys influence

Senator is ‘shocked’ to think money buys influence Hot

State News Feb 3, 2017 0

Not published

Fire & Life Safety Feb 2, 2017 0

Students come first in Bermuda schools

Students come first in Bermuda schools Hot

Schools Feb 1, 2017 0

Here we grow

Here we grow Hot

Economic Development Jul 20, 2016 0

Local athletes make their college choices

Local athletes make their college choices

Commentary Feb 10, 2017 0

POLICE BLOTTER

Police Blotter Feb 10, 2017 0

A safer America

Fire & Life Safety Feb 10, 2017 0

RECENTLY DECEASED

Obituaries Feb 10, 2017 0

Business Feb 10, 2017 0

Weinermobile visits Chester

Weinermobile visits Chester

Community Feb 10, 2017 0

Local athletes make their college choices

Local athletes make their college choices

Commentary Feb 10, 2017 0

Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors

Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2

Tips on Skirting Moskeeters

What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Love, Honor, Loss: Celebrating the life of Sgt. Aaron Wittman

Features Oct 26, 2016 3

Solar power lights Enon homes

Solar power lights Enon homes

Economic Development Sep 29, 2016 1

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Aesthetics, Amenities and History

Community Aug 5, 2015 1

L.C. Bird Sports Hall of Fame Committee announces 2016 inductees

Sports May 26, 2016 1

©2016 Village News - Village Publishing, LLC - All Rights Reserved. Physical address: 11801 Centre Street, Chester, VA 23831