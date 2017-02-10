POLICE BLOTTER

ALAN DR (50xx block) 01/28/2017 9:20 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 01/29/2017 10:19 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose BRADLEY...

ALAN DR (50xx block) 01/28/2017 9:20 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 01/29/2017 10:19 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose

BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (137xx block) 01/30/2017 9:00 a.m. – Vandalism to Commercial/Business

BROADWATER WY (149xx block) 01/26/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism to Residential building.

BERRYBROOK DR (40xx block) 01/25/2017 7:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side door entered. Money reported stolen.

BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 01/29/2017 5:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.

CASTLEWOOD RD (52xx block) 01/26/2017 1:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

CHESTER RD (104xx block) 01/28/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (45xx block) 01/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.

COGBILL RD (49xx block) 01/25/2017 7:11 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial

COSMIC RD (64xx block) 01/24/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Household goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

COUGAR TL (38xx block) 01/26/2017 1:50 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/24/2017 3:15 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/24/2017 7:52 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/26/2017 8:45 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-on school grounds.

COURTHOUSE RD (69xx block) 01/25/2017 1:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

COURTHOUSE RD (69xx block) 01/25/2017 2:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.

COXENDALE RD (4xx block) 01/28/2017 10:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Dutch Gap Boat Landing.

COXENDALE RD (4xx block) 01/29/2017 3:11 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Dutch Gap Boat Landing

CREEK WY (38xx block) 01/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous property stolen.

E HUNDRED RD (6xx block) 01/29/2017 7:21 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

FINCH CT (89xx block) 12/27/2016 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to motor vehicle

FORE CR (65xx block) 01/24/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential

FOX MAPLE TR (57xx block) 01/27/2017 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

FRIEND AVE (99xx block) 01/30/2017 9:56 a.m. – Vandalism to residential.

GATESGREEN DR (61xx block) 01/28/2017 1:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.

GREATBRIDGE CT (53xx block) 01/13/2017 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money reported stolen.

HICKORY RD (77xx block) 01/24/2017 9:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 01/26/2017 9:10 p.m. – Money stolen from restaurant.

IAN PL (46xx block) 01/26/2017 10:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

INGE RD (134xx block) 01/27/2017 12:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose

IRON BRIDGE RD (97xx block) 01/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (87xx block) 01/26/2017 2:00 a.m. – Side window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (131xx block) 01/26/2017 6:20 p.m. – Front door entry. Money stolen from business.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 01/21/2017 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from supermarket.

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 01/18/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 01/24/2017 10:20 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen.

MARGO LN (31xx block) 01/23/2017 3:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from job site.

MARINA DR (23xx block) 01/27/2017 9:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money, electronics and miscellaneous items taken from victim.

MASON DALE DR (48xx block) 01/28/2017 11:15a.m. – Vandalism to Motor Vehicle

MASON RUN DR (67xx block) 01/24/2017 12:01 a.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.

MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 01/25/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

MEADOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 01/10/2017 9:30 a.m. – Front driver’s side window entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.

MORNINGMIST CT (33xx block) 09/01/2016 5:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.

NORTH ST (36xx block) 01/30/2017 1:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

NOTTINGHILL DR (58xx block) 01/24/2017 9:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Electronics reported stolen.

OSBORNE RD (180xx block) 12/15/2016 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from the dock area.

PAMS AVE (90xx block) 01/26/2017 12:05 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at hotel. Money stolen.

PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 01/20/2017 1:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Household goods stolen from church.

PRIORITY WY (162xx block) 01/23/2017 7:00 p.m. – Overhead door entered. No items reported stolen.

RAINWATER RD (86xx block) 01/30/2017 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RAMSOM HILLS TR (97xx block) 01/24/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front river’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen.

REMUDA DR (54xx block) 01/27/2017 7:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Money and jewelry stolen from residence.

RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 01/24/2017 2:10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon

RIDGEDALE PY (52xx block) 01/24/2017 5:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from park.

RIVER TERRACE RD (208xx block) 01/29/2017 2:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge

SARA KAY DR (59xx block) 01/23/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from residence.

SILVER OAK LN (59xx block) 01/29/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.

STEVEN HILL DR (52xx block) 01/27/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

SULA DR (22xx block) 01/30/2017 5:00 a.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.

TALON LN (89xx block) 01/26/2017 10:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed

TOBACCO BAY CT (138xx block) 01/27/2017 1:24 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic

TRANQUIL LN (59xx block) 01/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.

VAYO AVE (50xx block) 01/25/2017 9:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential

VERLINDA DR (51xx block) 01/29/2017 2:55 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.

W HUNDRED RD (29xx block) 01/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.

WARFIELD ESTATES DR (121xx block) 01/29/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residential.

WEIR PL (26xx block) 01/22/2017 7:30 p.m. – Rear passenger side door entered. Money reported stolen.

WILLIS RD (21xx block) 01/26/2017 9:31 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen from hotel.

WILLOWDALE DR (206xx block) 01/24/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle

WINFREE ST (125xx block) 01/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.

WOODS EDGE RD (140xx block) 01/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Church burglarized. No items reported stolen.

WOODS EDGE RD (151xx block) 01/26/2017 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge