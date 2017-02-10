POLICE BLOTTER
Police BlotterUncategorized February 10, 2017 VN Staff 0
ALAN DR (50xx block) 01/28/2017 9:20 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
ALCOTT RD (25xx block) 01/29/2017 10:19 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Heroin Overdose
BRADLEY BRIDGE RD (137xx block) 01/30/2017 9:00 a.m. – Vandalism to Commercial/Business
BROADWATER WY (149xx block) 01/26/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism to Residential building.
BERRYBROOK DR (40xx block) 01/25/2017 7:00 p.m. – Rear driver’s side door entered. Money reported stolen.
BURNT OAK DR (49xx block) 01/29/2017 5:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from garage.
CASTLEWOOD RD (52xx block) 01/26/2017 1:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
CHESTER RD (104xx block) 01/28/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from residence.
COGBILL RD (45xx block) 01/27/2017 6:00 p.m. – Rear door entry. Electronics stolen from residence.
COGBILL RD (49xx block) 01/25/2017 7:11 a.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Commercial
COSMIC RD (64xx block) 01/24/2017 5:00 p.m. – Rear sliding glass door entry. Household goods and miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
COUGAR TL (38xx block) 01/26/2017 1:50 p.m. – Electronics stolen from school building.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/24/2017 3:15 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/24/2017 7:52 p.m. – Electronics reported stolen.
COURTHOUSE RD (103xx block) 01/26/2017 8:45 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-on school grounds.
COURTHOUSE RD (69xx block) 01/25/2017 1:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
COURTHOUSE RD (69xx block) 01/25/2017 2:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen from residence.
COXENDALE RD (4xx block) 01/28/2017 10:30 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Dutch Gap Boat Landing.
COXENDALE RD (4xx block) 01/29/2017 3:11 p.m. – Trespassing (Including prowler)-Dutch Gap Boat Landing
CREEK WY (38xx block) 01/29/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front driver’s side door entered. Miscellaneous property stolen.
E HUNDRED RD (6xx block) 01/29/2017 7:21 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
FINCH CT (89xx block) 12/27/2016 5:00 p.m. – Vandalism to motor vehicle
FORE CR (65xx block) 01/24/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Residential
FOX MAPLE TR (57xx block) 01/27/2017 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
FRIEND AVE (99xx block) 01/30/2017 9:56 a.m. – Vandalism to residential.
GATESGREEN DR (61xx block) 01/28/2017 1:00 a.m. – Miscellaneous property stolen from vehicle.
GREATBRIDGE CT (53xx block) 01/13/2017 4:00 p.m. – Front door entry. Money reported stolen.
HICKORY RD (77xx block) 01/24/2017 9:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
HOPKINS RD (59xx block) 01/26/2017 9:10 p.m. – Money stolen from restaurant.
IAN PL (46xx block) 01/26/2017 10:45 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
INGE RD (134xx block) 01/27/2017 12:30 p.m. – Injury-Accidental – Overdose
IRON BRIDGE RD (97xx block) 01/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from business.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (87xx block) 01/26/2017 2:00 a.m. – Side window entry. Nothing reported stolen.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (131xx block) 01/26/2017 6:20 p.m. – Front door entry. Money stolen from business.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (57xx block) 01/21/2017 12:00 p.m. – Clothing and miscellaneous items stolen from supermarket.
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (63xx block) 01/18/2017 3:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
JEFFERSON DAVIS HWY (123xx block) 01/23/2017 12:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
LONGHOUSE LN (177xx block) 01/24/2017 10:20 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen.
MARGO LN (31xx block) 01/23/2017 3:00 p.m. – Unknown entry. Miscellaneous items reported stolen from job site.
MARINA DR (23xx block) 01/27/2017 9:15 p.m. – Robbery with a firearm at a residence. Money, electronics and miscellaneous items taken from victim.
MASON DALE DR (48xx block) 01/28/2017 11:15a.m. – Vandalism to Motor Vehicle
MASON RUN DR (67xx block) 01/24/2017 12:01 a.m. – Rear window entry. Nothing reported stolen.
MEADOWDALE BLVD (33xx block) 01/25/2017 10:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
MEADOWDALE BLVD (41xx block) 01/10/2017 9:30 a.m. – Front driver’s side window entered. Miscellaneous items reported stolen.
MORNINGMIST CT (33xx block) 09/01/2016 5:00 p.m. – Jewelry stolen from residence.
NORTH ST (36xx block) 01/30/2017 1:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
NOTTINGHILL DR (58xx block) 01/24/2017 9:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Electronics reported stolen.
OSBORNE RD (180xx block) 12/15/2016 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from the dock area.
PAMS AVE (90xx block) 01/26/2017 12:05 a.m. – Robbery with a firearm at hotel. Money stolen.
PERRYMONT RD (87xx block) 01/20/2017 1:00 a.m. – Unknown entry. Household goods stolen from church.
PRIORITY WY (162xx block) 01/23/2017 7:00 p.m. – Overhead door entered. No items reported stolen.
RAINWATER RD (86xx block) 01/30/2017 6:40 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
RAMSOM HILLS TR (97xx block) 01/24/2017 6:00 p.m. – Front river’s side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items reported stolen.
REMUDA DR (54xx block) 01/27/2017 7:00 a.m. – Front door entry. Money and jewelry stolen from residence.
RIDGEDALE PY (50xx block) 01/24/2017 2:10 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Brandishing a Weapon
RIDGEDALE PY (52xx block) 01/24/2017 5:30 p.m. – Electronics stolen from park.
RIVER TERRACE RD (208xx block) 01/29/2017 2:30 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
SARA KAY DR (59xx block) 01/23/2017 8:00 a.m. – Vehicle parts reported stolen from residence.
SILVER OAK LN (59xx block) 01/29/2017 5:00 p.m. – Miscellaneous items stolen from residence.
STEVEN HILL DR (52xx block) 01/27/2017 9:00 p.m. – Front passenger side door entered. Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
SULA DR (22xx block) 01/30/2017 5:00 a.m. – Bicycles stolen from residence.
TALON LN (89xx block) 01/26/2017 10:20 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Carrying Concealed
TOBACCO BAY CT (138xx block) 01/27/2017 1:24 a.m. – Weapons Violations-Shooting in Occupied Bldg/Vehic
TRANQUIL LN (59xx block) 01/30/2017 12:01 a.m. – Vehicle parts stolen from residence.
VAYO AVE (50xx block) 01/25/2017 9:00 p.m. – Trespassing (Including Prowler)-Residential
VERLINDA DR (51xx block) 01/29/2017 2:55 a.m. – Money and miscellaneous items stolen from vehicle.
W HUNDRED RD (29xx block) 01/25/2017 12:00 p.m. – Firearms stolen from vehicle.
WARFIELD ESTATES DR (121xx block) 01/29/2017 8:00 p.m. – Vandalism to residential.
WEIR PL (26xx block) 01/22/2017 7:30 p.m. – Rear passenger side door entered. Money reported stolen.
WILLIS RD (21xx block) 01/26/2017 9:31 a.m. – Electronics reported stolen from hotel.
WILLOWDALE DR (206xx block) 01/24/2017 9:00 p.m. – Vandalism-Motor Vehicle
WINFREE ST (125xx block) 01/16/2017 8:00 a.m. – Side door entry. Nothing reported stolen.
WOODS EDGE RD (140xx block) 01/22/2017 8:00 a.m. – Church burglarized. No items reported stolen.
WOODS EDGE RD (151xx block) 01/26/2017 8:30 p.m. – Weapons Violations-Illegal Discharge
Not published
Fire & Life Safety Feb 2, 2017 0
POLICE BLOTTER
Police Blotter Feb 10, 2017 0
A safer America
Fire & Life Safety Feb 10, 2017 0
RECENTLY DECEASED
Obituaries Feb 10, 2017 0
Candidate Forum: Board of Supervisors
Board of Supervisors Oct 14, 2015 2
Tips on Skirting Moskeeters
What's Up Doc May 27, 2015 1
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.