Local athletes make their college choices

CommentarySports February 10, 2017 Josh Mathews 0

LC BIRD

Rayshard Ashby, Football pictured with mom Sonya

Shedrick McCall, Football Norfolk State University Pictured with family - Dr. Shedrick McCall Jr. Dr. Shannon McCall (stepmother), Nancy McCall (Mother)

Isaiah Moore, Football North Carolina State Pictured with family - Ricky Whitfield, Terrence Whitfield, Trey Whitfield, Darlene Ingram, Keith Ingram, Khalfani Moore, Allean Hinton, Emanuel Moore, Ray Gross, Maxine Bell, Robert Bell, Ashley Fritz, Donna Christian, Katina Whitfield, Katie Whitfield.

Pictured with family – Ricky Whitfield, Terrence Whitfield, Trey Whitfield, Darlene Ingram, Keith Ingram, Khalfani Moore, Allean Hinton, Emanuel Moore, Ray Gross, Maxine Bell, Robert Bell, Ashley Fritz, Donna Christian, Katina Whitfield, Katie Whitfield.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Meadowbrook

Jordyn Hunter, Football Shenadoah University

Dre Giles, Football Campbell University

Jordan Jeter, Football UVa-Wise

Loghan Carter, Football Bridgewater College

Bridgewater College

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thomas Dale

Josh Anderson, Lacrosse Bridgewater College

Lauryn King, Softball West Virginia Wesleyan

Lee Tookes, Lacrosse Randolph College

Palmer Jones, Lacrosse Hampden-Sydney

Abby Nyquist, Softball Christopher Newport

A.J. Lazaro, Football West Virginia Wesleyan

West Virginia Wesleyan

 

 

Elijah Smith, Football Independence Community College

