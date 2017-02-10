Local athletes make their college choices

LC BIRD
Rayshard Ashby, Football pictured with mom Sonya
Shedrick McCall, Football
Norfolk State University
Pictured with family – Dr. Shedrick McCall Jr. Dr. Shannon McCall (stepmother), Nancy McCall (Mother)
Isaiah Moore, Football
North Carolina State
Pictured with family – Ricky Whitfield, Terrence Whitfield, Trey Whitfield, Darlene Ingram, Keith Ingram, Khalfani Moore, Allean Hinton, Emanuel Moore, Ray Gross, Maxine Bell, Robert Bell, Ashley Fritz, Donna Christian, Katina Whitfield, Katie Whitfield.
Meadowbrook
Jordyn Hunter, Football
Shenadoah University
Dre Giles, Football
Campbell University
Jordan Jeter, Football UVa-Wise
Loghan Carter, Football
Bridgewater College
Thomas Dale
Josh Anderson, Lacrosse
Bridgewater College
Lauryn King, Softball
West Virginia Wesleyan
Lee Tookes, Lacrosse
Randolph College
Palmer Jones, Lacrosse
Hampden-Sydney
Abby Nyquist, Softball
Christopher Newport
A.J. Lazaro, Football
West Virginia Wesleyan
Elijah Smith, Football
Independence Community College
